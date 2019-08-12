Taylor Swift Receives Inaugural Icon Award at Teen Choice Awards — and Announces New Single!

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We promise that you’ll never find an icon like Taylor Swift!

The “ME!” singer was awarded the inaugural Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

“Okay, we have a lot to talk about,” began Swift after accepting her surfboard from World Cup champion Alex Morgan, whom Swift praised for taking a stand against the gender pay gap along with Morgan’s teammates on the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team.

The 29-year-old singer was handed a personalized and bedazzled surfboard, emblazoned with the star’s three cats, Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.

“These are my furry children, and this is a really proud moment for me that they are on a Teen Choice surfboard,” she said. “Aesthetically speaking, this might be my favorite award.”

Swift went on to thank her fans, calling them the “most amazing, generous people,” before sharing words of wisdom to guide teenagers.

“One thing I wish I would have known when I was a teen is mistakes are inevitable,” she said.

“You think you can possibly ace life, but it’s normal to make mistakes… it’s normal,” she added. “That’s what’s going to happen in life.”

Swift saved a big surprise for the end of her speech, telling viewers that there’s “so much to be excited about in the next 12 days” — and that includes her new single, “Lover,” which she said debuts on Friday, Aug. 16.

Image zoom Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images

For her big moment in the spotlight, Swift wore a bright Versace bodysuit with matching shorts and a blazer, Kat Maconie shoes, Misahara earrings and rings by Irene Neuwirth, VRAM and Emily P. Wheeler.

Fox announced that the singer would be receiving the award last month, calling the artist “a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide.”

“Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change,” the statement added.

Image zoom Taylor Swift Rich Fury/Getty Images

Fans got a look of the star’s new accolade last week, thanks to a report by Hermosa Beach — where the awards show is being held — local newspaper The Beach Reporter.

📷 | Taylor Swift’s Icon Award surfboard that she will receive at the 2019 @TeenChoiceFOX Awards 🏆🏄‍♀️ [via The Beach Reporter] pic.twitter.com/2T5DN7XjmF — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 7, 2019

“She is going to be obsessed!” one fan tweeted about the surfboard.

“She Is going to love this sooo much!” another fan chimed in.

Swift is set to release her seventh studio album, Lover, later this month and has already given fans the album’s first three singles.

Leading up to the Teen Choice Awards, Swift gave lucky fans in London, Nashville and Los Angeles a sneak peek of Lover during her secret sessions.

“When you think Taylor Swift, I hope you think of me,” one fan tweeted a photo alongside Swift. “Your genuine excitement, support, & love is everything to me.”

When you think Taylor Swift, I hope you think of me 🦋 #swiftiesince2003 #LoverSecretSessions Your genuine excitement, support, & love is everything to me. I’ve been resting & sharing my experience with my family today, but I’m going to do my best to respond to everyone soon! pic.twitter.com/AQ0O1Gf0b2 — Holly Armstrong (@HollyArmstr0ng) August 6, 2019

my one and only, my lifeline 💓 pic.twitter.com/iWaZhPVQjp — brooke 🏹 (@mvrvelcomics) August 7, 2019

I wanna stay right here, in this moment now, capture it, remember it. Thank you for everything, Taylor. #LoverSecretSessions @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/Fb1TCnIZ9N — yuki MET TAYLOR SWIFT (@yukitheswiftie) August 7, 2019

Last month, Swift shared “The Archer,” off her upcoming album, a track she called “emotional and vulnerable and personal” on an Instagram Live.

Swift said that the four special editions of her upcoming album will include 120 pages of diary pages she has written throughout her life.

Image zoom Taylor Swift Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I found some crazy stuff in there. I found the original lyrics of ‘All Too Well,’ which I didn’t even know that I had in my diaries,” she said. “It’s everything from being 13 and coming home from a bad day at school to Grammy night to processing my life as a teenager.”

Swift will continue gracing awards show red carpets this month with the MTV Video Music Awards. She’s nominated for 10 awards and is also set to share a “world premiere performance” onstage, according to MTV.

The singer is also starring in the upcoming movie-musical Cats, slated for release this December.

Lover is set for release on Aug. 23. The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are airing now on Fox.