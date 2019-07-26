Taylor Swift to Receive First-Ever Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Calling all Swifties!

On Thursday, Fox announced the big news that Taylor Swift will receive the inaugural Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards next month.

“As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide,” the network said in a statement, according to Variety.

“Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change,” the statement added.

The special honor comes amid a busy year for the 29-year-old pop star.

Swift is set to release her seventh studio album, Lover, next month and has already released three tracks from the upcoming record — most recently “The Archer,” which she dropped earlier this week.

“I really wanted to give you track five before the album came out,” Swift said of “The Archer” during an Instagram Live on Tuesday. “I didn’t realize I was doing this, but as I was making albums, I guess I was just kind of putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional song as track five.”

🏆 @taylorswift13's #TeenChoice reputation? An ICON, of course. Don't miss her receiving the inaugural Icon Award on August 11! pic.twitter.com/8uUuT0kpEh — Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) July 25, 2019

Image zoom Taylor Swift Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“The Archer” marked the first music the superstar has dropped since she publicly slammed Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label co-founder Scott Borchetta over the manager’s $300 million purchase of her former label.

On Tuesday, the musician tied with Ariana Grande for the most nominations at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards — scoring 10 nods for her Lover album music videos, “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down.”

Swift has also become more outspoken about politics in the last year, publicly endorsing two Democratic candidates running in the Tennessee midterm elections in October.

More recently, Swift used her voice to take a stand for LGBTQ rights with her music video “You Need to Calm Down,” and by sharing a copy of a letter she had written to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander urging him to support the Equality Act, which would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally,” Swift told fans, encouraging them to contact their own state senators.

The singer is also starring in the upcoming movie-musical Cats, slated for release this December.

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards will air Aug. 11 on Fox, at 8:00 p.m. ET.