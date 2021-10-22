Taylor Swift Teases 'Red Season' Ahead of Album Re-Release Next Month: 'It's Worth the Wait'

Let the countdown begin!

Taylor Swift is getting her fans ready for the release of Red (Taylor's Version) by sharing a video on Instagram on Friday bursting in red.

In the video, the songstress, 31, pans through a number of red items including a puff-sleeve top she is wearing, her red nails, some flowers, a dress on a hanger, shoes, jewelry and finally a wrapped, red present — as the words "it's a red season" appear onscreen and a snippet of her re-recording for the track "Red" plays in the background.

Swift, 31, captioned the video "21 days til November 12 and I *promise* it's worth the wait❗️."

Friday also marks nine years since the original album was first released.

Last month, Swift surprised her fans by sharing that the album would release a week earlier than anticipated.

"Got some news that I think you're gonna like," Swift started her tweet. "My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th !"

"Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak," she added.

The singer-songwriter also put Swifties on the edge of their seats when she hinted at the release of her album 1989 after she put "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" on streaming services earlier that month.

Swift announced in August that Red (Taylor's Version) will include collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran.

"I can't express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life. I can't wait til we can dust off our highest hopes and relive these memories together," Swift wrote."We'll also be making a bunch of new ones too, since Red (Taylor's Version) includes so many songs you haven't heard yet."

"Til then, I'll be counting down and picturing it all in my head," she added. "In burning red."

Red (Taylor's Version) will follow the release of this spring's Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Swift's decision to re-record her first six albums came after Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine — a move that saw him take control of the masters to her first six albums. (He sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November.)

She then declined to work with the private equity company after they reached out following the purchase since Braun's Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for "many years."