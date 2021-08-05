Swifties were hard at work on Thursday decoding Swift's latest Easter egg for her upcoming re-recording

Taylor Swift Teases Ed Sheeran Collab and 10-Minute 'All Too Well' in Red Vault Video

The Swiftie sleuths are hard at work once again.

On Thursday, Taylor Swift dropped yet another teaser for her upcoming album Red (Taylor's Version), which is set for release in November.

Similar to her previous teaser for Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April, the Grammy winner, 31, posted a video on her social media in which scrambled letters float out of a red vault amid cryptic music.

"*presses post*," "*cackles maniacally*," Swift — who also gave fans a peek at "22" and "I Knew You Were Trouble" on her Instagram Stories — wrote on Twitter. "Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest."

One fan wrote "bestie is it a crossword bc I found phoebe bridgers??!?!"

Another fan speculated about a plot twist in Swift's teaser.

"PLOT TWIST: None of the words found in the Crossword are RIGHT just like how she stated at her song RED," they wrote. "'Trying to solve a crossword and realizing there is NO RIGHT ANSWER.'"

Meanwhile, other fans reacted to Swift's vault challenge with a myriad of hilarious memes.

Last week, Maya Thompson — the mother of 4-year-old Ronan Thompson, whose death from cancer at age 4 inspired Swift's ballad "Ronan" — said she cried after learning the song will be featured on Swift's remastered Red (Taylor's Version) album.

"Tears sprang to my eyes," Maya said. "It took me an hour to absorb the words in front of me. I cried while sharing the news."

Red (Taylor's Version) is the second of Swift's albums that the pop star — who dropped Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April — has re-recorded.

The singer's decision to re-record came after Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine — a move that saw him take control of the masters to her first six albums. (He sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November.)

Swift said that while the private equity company reached out to her following their purchase, she declined to work with them since Braun's Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for "many years."