Taylor Swift Opens an Easter Egg 'Vault Door' Ahead of Fearless Re-Release: 'Happy Decoding!'

Some Swifties believe a collaboration with Keith Urban — with whom she sings "Highway Don't Care" — may be on the way

Swifties were in a social media frenzy on Friday after Taylor Swift dropped a teaser ahead of the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version).

The Grammy winner, 31, posted a mysterious video on her social media where a series of scrambled letters come out of an animated gold vault as cryptic music played in the background.

"The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you'll think I am after you watch this video," she wrote. "Level: Expert. Happy decoding!"

Of course, her most dedicated fans accepted the challenge and decoded the video within minutes of her post with some believing that the star is hinting at the song titles of her six never-before-released tunes on the new album — and perhaps a new track with Keith Urban?

"This is what I've decoded," one fan wrote. "One of the songs features KEITH URBAN."

The two previously collaborated on his track "Highway Don't Care."

Many fans think the following new songs will be included on the Fearless re-release: "You All Over Me" featuring Maren Morris, "We Were Happy," "Bye, Bye, Baby," "That's When," "Mr. Perfectly Fine" and "Don't You."

One Twitter user speculated that "Bye, Bye, Baby" is "Probably the new name of 'One Thing'" — and several other Twitter users have been reacting to Swift's vault challenge with hilarious memes.

Last week, Swift dropped "You All Over Me (From the Vault)" featuring Maren Morris. It marks the first of the new six tracks that will appear on the upcoming Fearless (Taylor's Version) — set to debut this month.

Ahead of the tune's release, the "Cardigan" star wrote, "HI. I wanted to let you know that the first 'From the Vault' song I'm releasing from Fearless (Taylor's Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It's called 'You All Over Me (From The Vault)."

She continued, "One thing I've been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I'm really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!! ☔️."

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will feature re-recordings of 20 songs from her sophomore album Fearless. Former Nashville record company Big Machine Label Group (where she first signed at age 15) previously owned the rights to the album following its Nov. 11, 2008 release.

During an appearance on Good Morning America in February, Swift revealed that the six new additions "almost made [it on] the original Fearless album."