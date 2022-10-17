Taylor Swift is getting fans ready for the upcoming release of Midnights on Friday.

After announcing the release week schedule for her incoming 10th studio album via social media, the 11-time Grammy winner teamed up with Spotify to tease a brand-new lyric via a billboard in New York City's Times Square as the clock struck midnight on Monday morning.

"I should not be left to my own devices..." read the displayed lyric, which comes from one of the 13 tracks to be featured on Midnights. Spotify confirms more lyrics will be revealed "in several markets across the world" throughout the week.

Taylor Swift. Courtesy Spotify

The song lyric arrived in Times Square around the same time that Swift, 32, unveiled the album release week's promotional schedule in a video shared across her social media pages. "Mark your calendars! Meet the Midnights Manifest," read the post's caption.

According to the semi-animated clip, Midnights will be preceded on Thursday with a teaser trailer shown during the third quarter of Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcast.

The album will drop at midnight on Friday, followed by a "special very chaotic surprise" at 3 a.m. EST, the music video premiere for "Anti-Hero" at 8 a.m. EST — which coincides with a "#TSAntiHeroChallenge" on YouTube Shorts — and lyric videos for each track at 8 p.m. EST.

Swift's seemingly taking the rest of the weekend off from the promotional train, as she instructed fans to "stream midnights pls" on both days, "grab the exclusive Lavender edition vinyl at Target?" on Saturday and "visit your local record store?" on Sunday.

Then, she'll head over to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday for an appearance, though it's unclear whether she'll perform, give an interview or both.

Tuesday will see Swift drop a second music video for a Midnights track at the stroke of midnight, and she's asking fans to "stream midnights and watch videos pls" on Wednesday and Thursday.

Finally, she'll head over to the United Kingdom for an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Oct. 28, though it's also unclear what exactly she'll be doing on the show.

Additionally, Swift confirmed rumors of an upcoming tour via a note on her website instructing UK fans to pre-order the album on any format "to get special presale code access for forthcoming and yet-to-be-announced Taylor Swift UK show dates."

Information regarding concerts around the rest of the globe has yet to be announced.