Taylor Swift Teases Snippet of Vault Track 'Babe' Hours Before Dropping Red (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift is cracking open the vault just ahead of the re-release of Red (Taylor's Version).

On Thursday, the superstar surprised fans by releasing an audio clip of her song "Babe" on Tumblr. The track will appear on her upcoming album Red (Taylor's Version, which drops on Friday.

In the clip, Swift, 31, sings "What about your promises," over and over with a soft guitar and drum intro — setting the tone for what fans can expect from the reimagined tune.

The Grammy winner originally wrote "Babe" during her Red era, but it wasn't heard until 2018, when Sugarland released it as a single featuring Swift herself.

Taylor Swift

Swift has been in high-gear counting down to Friday's release of Red (Taylor's Version). Earlier on Thursday, she offered fans some more insight into All Too Well The Short Film, which will seemingly be set to the new 10-minute version of her beloved deep cut "All Too Well."

"Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang. Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball," the Swift tweeted. "However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it'll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern."

Back in June, Swift announced that the next album she would be revisiting is her 2012 LP Red. The new Taylor's Version project is the second album she has re-recorded after releasing Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April.

Swift's decision to re-record her first six albums again came followed Scooter Braun's purchase of Swift's former record label Big Machine — a move that allowed him to take control of the masters to those albums. (He sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November 2020.)

Swift then declined to work with the private equity company after they reached out following the purchase since Braun's Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for "many years."