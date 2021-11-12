Taylor Swift Shocks Fans with First-Ever Live Performance of 10-Minute Version of 'All Too Well'

For the first time ever, Taylor Swift performed her new 10-minute version of "All Too Well" at her short film premiere in N.Y.C.

Taylor Swift just shared a rare moment with her fans.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter surprised the audience at a New York City AMC movie theater when — after the first screening of her All Too Well The Short Film — she performed an acoustic rendition of the newly released, 10-minute version of "All Too Well" for the very first time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When the 13-minute short film ended, Swift emerged from the crowd with its stars, Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink. After thanking them for their involvement in the project, Swift shocked the packed crowd.

"There is another thing…I just figured, you know, we're here, and we haven't done, what's those, one of those ... a live performance!" she told the audience of Swifties, which shrieked in delight as she removed her rings, strapped on a guitar and got mic-ed up. "Okay, so, you can obviously sing if you want to. I welcome it. Go for it. Should we just go right into it?"

taylor swift Dylan O'Brien, Taylor Swift, Sadie Sink | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The short film's premiere and the surprise performance came hours after Swift dropped Red (Taylor's Version), the second album she has re-recorded and re-released following a public squabble over her masters with nemesis Scooter Braun and former label exec Scott Borchetta.

Ahead of the screening, Swift opened up about how "All Too Well" has taken on a new meaning for her since it was originally released on Red in 2012.

"The most important thing about this particular project is that this is a song that would not be a special song in every setlist I do, in every single list where someone says, "these are the best songs she's done" — that was all because of you," Swift said at the event. "A record label didn't pick this song as a single. We never made a video for it. This was a song that started out as a song on the album, just a simple track 5. And you went and turned it into what it is now. It started out as a song that was my favorite. It was about something very personal to me. It was hard to perform it live. Now, for me, honestly, this song is 100 percent about us, and for you."

taylor swift Taylor Swift | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/getty

Swift also talked about her experience re-recording songs for Fearless (Taylor's Version) and now Red (Taylor's Version).

"Getting to re-release these albums is something I wouldn't be doing if you hadn't empowered me and emboldened me to do so," she told fans. "You guys are so amazing about a very hard thing I went through. You guys turned a hard thing into a very, very wonderful experience. Now we're going through the second time with the Red re-release: my version. And so all of this is happening because you made this happen."