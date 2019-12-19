Taylor Swift Gets Surprise Birthday Party from Collaborators Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk

Taylor Swift‘s birthday celebrations continue!

The musician, who turned 30 on Friday, was treated to a surprised birthday party from friends and songwriting collaborators Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk when she joined them for a studio session on Wednesday.

“Walked into the studio to a surprise birthday party from these two @jackantonoff & @sharp_stick – it’s equally wild and cozy to think it was the three of us in a room making a song called Lover here last year. ♥️,” Swift wrote in the caption for a pair of photos from the surprise.

In one photo, Swift sits on a couch in between Antonoff, 35, and Sisk, who each hold a big pink balloon. Swift holds a cake with the words “Happy Birthday” written in icing on top — at least her third birthday cake, as Elvis Duran surprised her with a giant cake at Jingle Ball, and she had another at her holiday-themed birthday party with the faces of her three cats.

The “Lover” singer tagged her brother Austin Swift in the second photo, which showed massive balloons that read “Happy Birthday” crowding the studio space.

Swift celebrated turning “THIRTAY” on the day of her birthday after she performed at Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden with a bash at the Oscar Wilde restaurant in New York City.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Celebrates Her 30th Birthday by Throwing the ‘Most Aggressive Holiday Party’

A source told PEOPLE the following day that Swift was excited about hitting the milestone year.

“Taylor has been very excited about turning 30. She sees it as something positive. She had a dinner bash with friends last night and she had the best time,” the source said.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer was joined with several of her famous friends for the fete, including fellow Jingle Ball performers Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer and Camila Cabello, as well as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Image zoom Taylor Swift's Instagram Taylor Swift/Instagram

“Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind… I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*,” Swift wrote on Instagram alongside several photos from the bash.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Announces She’ll Headline the 2020 Glastonbury Festival for Its 50th Anniversary

The Grammy winner has had a busy start to her 30th year.

She announced just two days after her birthday that she will be headlining the iconic Glastonbury Festival for the event’s 50th anniversary.

“I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary – See you there! 💋,” she wrote in the Instagram announcement.

Then on Monday, swift walked the red carpet at the premiere for Cats in New York — and she was also spotted walking hand-in-hand with boyfriend Joe Alwyn afterwards. The pair began secretly dating in the fall of 2016.