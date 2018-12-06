Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at Jack Antonoff's Ally Coalition Benefit Talent Show

A surprise Taylor Swift performance will never go out of style!

The 28-year-old pop star stunned guests of the Ally Coalition Talent Show in New York City on Wednesday night when she took the stage alongside singer Hayley Kiyoko to perform an acoustic version of "Delicate" from her reputation album.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s so great to be at this incredible show,” Swift said on stage, rocking a black velvet blazer and her classic red lip.

Taylor Swift and Hayley Kiyoko perform "Delicate" at The Ally Coalition's 5th Annual Talent Show in New York. Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

“Hayley is killing it,” she added. “Her family’s in the audience, so Hayley’s killing it, right?”

this ain’t for the best

my reputation’s never been worse, so

you must like me for me @HayleyKiyoko x surprise guest @taylorswift13 🌟 pic.twitter.com/hjF21jJrtJ — Alexa Shouneyia (@ashouneyia) December 6, 2018

The Ally Coalition, founded by Swift’s pal and famed producer Jack Antonoff and his sister Rachel, is non-profit organization aims to create a coalition of allies to use their voices and influence to end discrimination against LGBTQ people. This year’s event raised $200,000.

RELATED: Lorde Covers Carly Rae Jepsen and Other Highlights from Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition Benefit

The night also featured performances from Regina Spektor and Lana Del Rey, who debuted four new songs, including one country song that she wrote with Antonoff “just for fun.”

In addition to his success as frontman for the Bleachers, Antonoff has become a go-to songwriter and producer in the pop world. He’s helped craft earworm hooks for everyone from Sara Bareilles to Carly Rae Jepsen, and Swift to Lorde.