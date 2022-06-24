Taylor Swift Fangirls Over BFF Selena Gomez on TikTok: 'It's Giving Friends Forever'

The pop superstar and Rare Beauty founder have been friends since they were teens

Selena Gomez will always have Taylor Swift in her corner.

On Thursday, the Rare Beauty founder and Only Murders in the Building star shared a makeup tutorial on TikTok and chose Swift's 2019 hit, "The Man," for the clip.

Delighting fans in the comments section, the pop superstar, 32, praised her pal, writing: "It's giving CEO it's giving gorgeousness it's giving friends forever."

On Thursday, Gomez, 29, unveiled the latest additions to her beauty brand: Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Lip Liners. (The new collection of 10 shades will be available at Sephora and on RareBeauty.com starting July 7.)

The star revealed she's been secretly perfecting her pout with the affordable products (the lipstick will retail for $20 and the lip liner for $15) over the last few months on set and in her everyday life.

Back in 2019, Gomez, who has been friends with Swift for more than a decade, shared how they met during an interview with KIIS FM UK.

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together. It was hysterical," Gomez said at the time, referencing how she previously dated Nick Jonas while Swift had a relationship with Joe Jonas.

"It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," she added. "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

That same year, Swift gushed about Gomez's then-new music when she stopped by Apple Music's Beats 1, telling host Zane Lowe that "Lose You to Love Me" is "the best thing she's ever done."

"I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front-row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her," the "All Too Well" singer said.