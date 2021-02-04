Utah Theme Park Sues Taylor Swift for $2M Over Evermore Name, as Her Team Calls Claim 'Frivolous'

Evermore Park claims the singer's merchandise tied to her latest album infringes upon their trademark and affected their business

A Utah theme park is suing Taylor Swift over the name "Evermore."

In December, the singer/songwriter, 30, surprised fans with a brand-new album titled Evermore, which came just months after she dropped her hit album Folklore. Evermore Park, an amusement park in Pleasant Grove, Utah, is now claiming Swift's merchandise using the name infringes upon their trademark, filing a lawsuit against the artist earlier this week.

According to its official website, Evermore Park is: "a world of play for all ages, immersed in a fantasy European hamlet of imagination. Choose to join the Knights, Blackheart Hunters, or Rangers of the Red Fletch on guild quests! Engage with baby dragons. Create fanciful music with dwarves and faeries. Or just sit back and enjoy savory food and treats as the world unfolds around you."

In the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the tourist attraction claims Swift's Evermore merchandise affected their own Evermore Park merch sales, and their Google search traffic also took a hit in regard to the term. Evermore Park is demanding $2 million in damages.

A spokesperson for Swift told PEOPLE in a statement in response: "The fact is, this frivolous claim is coming from Ken Bretschneider, founder and CEO of an experience park and according to Utah Business, 'As of June 2020, at least five lawsuits have been filed against Bretschneider and the Evermore group by major construction companies like Sunroc, AGC Drywall and Construction, Geneva Rock, Mountain Point Landscaping, EME Mechanical, Kreativ Woodworks, and NFH Distributing (Beehive Brick and Stone).' The companies claim 'they are owed between $28,000 and $400,000.' "

"Utah Business says, 'he owes millions of dollars in construction, mechanic, and landscaping fees to workers across the valley who have yet to be paid' ... with 'a collection of more than 20 construction liens on the Evermore property.' The true intent of this lawsuit should be obvious."

Attorneys for the park did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Opening up about her Evermore album hours before its release, Swift explained she "just couldn't stop writing songs" while in isolation.

"To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in," she wrote at the time.

"I've never done this before," she continued. "In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."