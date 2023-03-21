Taylor Swift Surprises Concertgoers by Diving From Stage During Eras Tour: 'Queen of Swimming'

The moment led fans to tease that the Grammy winner was "now searching for that swimming olympic medal"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 21, 2023 09:10 AM
Taylor Swift's stage dive during her concert
Photo: domcielak TikTok

Taylor Swift is adding long distance swimming to her long list of new skills.

While kicking off her Eras Tour over the weekend in Glendale, Arizona, the Grammy winner, 33, surprised concertgoers when she dove into the stage during one of her musical sequences, disappearing into the floor.

Viewers captured the moment, sharing videos of the special effect to social media.

In the clips, Swift — wearing a floor-length, ruffled dress — dives into a square shaped hole on stage. After the dive, graphics on the stage show Swift swimming underwater back toward the main stage.

The sequence ends with Swift disappearing underwater as a huge wave splashes over the large screen, sending ripples throughout the stage. Once the wave dissipates, the "Lavender Haze" singer magically appears in a new outfit on the screen, climbing her way up a ladder to the clouds.

Fans have been sharing their praise for the "creative" moment online, one person commenting on Twitter, "that's a special effect genius" and another complimenting Swift on the "great transition" into her Midnights era.

Some even quoted lines from her previous songs to describe the moment with one fan writing on TikTok, "she really said head first, fearless." Another fan teased that they couldn't "believe she held her breath under water for that long!," while another jokingly commented that she was "now searching for that swimming olympic medal."

"Queen of swimming," one boasted.

Big brands also commented on the moment on TikTok, with Too Faced commenting, "WOWWWWW" and Amazon Music writing, "Taylor said we could all come over and play mermaids."

Swift's dive off the stage is the latest moment from her Eras Tour to go viral. Earlier this week, her hair defying performance during her song "I Knew You Were Trouble" sparked several comments and memes.

After a handful of outfit changes, the static caused from the fabric, fog machines and performance made the musician's blonde strands stand up straight while she was singing the hit song, which several fans recorded and posted online.

The official Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Twitter page even made light of the moment by tweeting, "ELECTRO TAYLOR."

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Kicks Off Eras Tour with Career-Spanning 44-Song Setlist

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Eras Tour spans a 44-song setlist with a show runtime of 3 hours and 13 minutes. The singer-songwriter nodded to each of her respective album eras and ended the concert with her latest LP — Midnights — performing tracks including "Anti-Hero", "Karma" and "Bejeweled".

Swift is set to next hit the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 4: Singer Fuzzy Haskins of the funk band Parliament-Funkadelic performs onstage at the Coliseum on June 4, 1977 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder and Former Vocalist Clarence 'Fuzzy' Haskins Dead at 81
Honoree Taylor Swift and Recording Artists Hayley Williams of the group Paramore and Kid Rock at the CMT Artists of the Year at The Factory on November 30, 2010 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Hayley Williams Recalls Texting Taylor Swift After Kanye West VMAs Incident: 'Did Not Deserve That'
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100044383811180&sk=photos. Fito Olivares
Tejano Musician Rodolfo Fito Olivares Dead of Cancer at 75: 'Thank You for Your Music'
“Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All”
Ed Sheeran Is Dropping 'The Sum of It All' Docuseries, Giving Fans an Intimate Glimpse Inside His 'Guarded' Life
XXXtentacion at I Heart radio Station 103.5 The Beat, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 26 May 2017
Three Men Face Life in Prison for XXXTentacion's 2018 Murder After Guilty Verdict
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
See the Viral Moment Taylor Swift's Hair Defied Gravity During Her Eras Tour Show
Latto Billboard Women in Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Mar 2023
Latto Says She Was Arrested for Bringing a Loaded Gun to LAX Before $75,000 Private Jet Flight
jj watt taylor swift the eras tour
 J.J. Watt Shares His 'Respect' for Taylor Swift After Arizona Concert: 'She Crushed It'
Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Assaulted Outside Fla. Hotel
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Says He's 'Recovering' After Florida Assault and Thanks Fans for 'Support'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium
Taylor Swift Shares Photos from Second Stop of Her Eras Tour in Arizona: 'Last Night Was a Rush'
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Rod Stewart attends the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Rod Stewart Cancels Australia Concert Due to 'Viral Infection': 'I'm Only Human'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon); DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Kendall Jenner attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal); PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 17: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns smiles during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 17, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bad Bunny Seemingly Disses Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker on New Song
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp8exHlOS8S/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=146e71e6-e7da-4e73-a9db-9c5e1c452e6d. MALUMA/Instagram
Maluma Shares Steamy Nude Pics While Relaxing in Miami — See the Photos!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)
Kelsea Ballerini Stops Concert to Ask Fans If a Taylor Swift Song Made the Eras Tour Setlist
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 19: Robbie Williams performs on stage during the "Wetten, dass...?" Live Show on November 19, 2022 in Friedrichshafen, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Robbie Williams Randomly Picks Fan From Audience He Chose 20 Years Ago: 'Nice to See You Again'
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Eras Tour with Career-Spanning 44-Song Setlist