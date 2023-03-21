Taylor Swift Surprises Concertgoers by Diving From Stage During Eras Tour: 'Queen of Swimming'

Taylor Swift is adding long distance swimming to her long list of new skills.

While kicking off her Eras Tour over the weekend in Glendale, Arizona, the Grammy winner, 33, surprised concertgoers when she dove into the stage during one of her musical sequences, disappearing into the floor.

Viewers captured the moment, sharing videos of the special effect to social media.

In the clips, Swift — wearing a floor-length, ruffled dress — dives into a square shaped hole on stage. After the dive, graphics on the stage show Swift swimming underwater back toward the main stage.

The sequence ends with Swift disappearing underwater as a huge wave splashes over the large screen, sending ripples throughout the stage. Once the wave dissipates, the "Lavender Haze" singer magically appears in a new outfit on the screen, climbing her way up a ladder to the clouds.

Fans have been sharing their praise for the "creative" moment online, one person commenting on Twitter, "that's a special effect genius" and another complimenting Swift on the "great transition" into her Midnights era.

Some even quoted lines from her previous songs to describe the moment with one fan writing on TikTok, "she really said head first, fearless." Another fan teased that they couldn't "believe she held her breath under water for that long!," while another jokingly commented that she was "now searching for that swimming olympic medal."

"Queen of swimming," one boasted.

Big brands also commented on the moment on TikTok, with Too Faced commenting, "WOWWWWW" and Amazon Music writing, "Taylor said we could all come over and play mermaids."

Swift's dive off the stage is the latest moment from her Eras Tour to go viral. Earlier this week, her hair defying performance during her song "I Knew You Were Trouble" sparked several comments and memes.

After a handful of outfit changes, the static caused from the fabric, fog machines and performance made the musician's blonde strands stand up straight while she was singing the hit song, which several fans recorded and posted online.

The official Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Twitter page even made light of the moment by tweeting, "ELECTRO TAYLOR."

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Kicks Off Eras Tour with Career-Spanning 44-Song Setlist

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Eras Tour spans a 44-song setlist with a show runtime of 3 hours and 13 minutes. The singer-songwriter nodded to each of her respective album eras and ended the concert with her latest LP — Midnights — performing tracks including "Anti-Hero", "Karma" and "Bejeweled".

Swift is set to next hit the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.