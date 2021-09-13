Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Visit to Belfast as She Supports Joe Alwyn: 'A Beautiful Person'

The Tipsy Bird in Belfast wrote that Taylor Swift was in town to support boyfriend Joe Alwyn as he wrapped filming on Conversations with Friends

If the staff at the Shu Restaurant in Belfast thought that their latest customer looked an awful lot like an American singer, they were right!

Taylor Swift was recently spotted out in the Northern Ireland city, and posed for photographs with fans and staffers at local restaurants and bars.

The "August" singer, 31, dropped by Shu Restaurant on Thursday, and the eatery celebrated the occasion by sharing a series of six photos of Swift smiling with its staffers.

"On Thursday evening we had the pleasure of serving Taylor Swift!" the restaurant wrote on Instagram. "Taylor was so lovely and really is a beautiful person inside and out and she kindly agreed to get photos with all our staff!"

Fashion-forward Swifties were quickly able to track down the dress the star wore for the occasion, identifying it as a sold-out $248 Reformation dress.

The next night, she stopped by a local cocktail bar called The Tipsy Bird, where she sipped a margarita.

The bar also shared photos of Swift's visit to Instagram, and wrote that she was in town to support boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 30, as he wrapped filming on the TV adaption of the Sally Rooney novel Conversations with Friends. The series is expected to hit Hulu in 2022.

"We have some news. Big news actually. The one and only @taylorswift graced us with her presence last Friday night," the bar wrote on Instagram. "Taylor was here to support her boyfriend Joe who has just wrapped up filming the TV series Conversations with Friends."

"We can confirm she is just as lovely as you would expect and was kind enough to take a picture with our team," the post continued.

Local musician Tiernán Heffron wrote that he'd been performing a set at The Tipsy Bird on Friday night, and was stunned to find that Swift stuck around for the whole thing.

"It's not everyday @taylorswift walks into your gig and stays for your whole three hour set," he wrote alongside a selfie with the star. "She was the most lovely person! She asked how she could follow what I was doing and gave me a tip! Dreams do come true, ready and excited for what's to come."

Swift, who recently joined TikTok, was busy reminiscing on Monday afternoon, as she shared a TikTok video that featured her wistfully daydreaming about performing for her fans once more.

"I've loved making music during the pandemic to connect with fans from afar but…" she wrote, as the Glass Animals song "Heat Waves" played with the lyrics, "Sometimes all I think about is you."

Though the beginning of the video featured her strumming her guitar at home by herself, the second part of the video featured a collection of videos of performing on stage and dancing with fans.

The pop superstar is currently gearing up for the release of Red (Taylor's Version), which will drop on Nov. 19 as her second re-recorded LP after this spring's Fearless (Taylor's Version).

The re-recordings come after Scooter Braun bought her former record label Big Machine, giving him control of the masters of Swift's first six albums. (He sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November).