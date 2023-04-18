Taylor Swift Steps Out in New York After Subtly Confirming to Fans She's 'OK' in Viral Tour Clip

During her Tampa tour stop, the newly single superstar gave a fan a quick thumbs up while performing her hit "Delicate"

By
Published on April 18, 2023 12:29 PM
Taylor Swift. Photo: The Image Direct

Welcome back to New York, Taylor Swift — it's been waiting for you!

On Monday, the singer-songwriter was photographed stepping out in New York City after performing three shows in Tampa, Florida as the latest stop on her massive Eras Tour.

For the outing, Swift, 33, donned a brown henley top with dark jeans and black leather boots paired with a gold necklace and her hair in a casual updo.

The "Karma" musician's recent concerts at the Raymond James Stadium marked her first since news broke of her split from actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

While performing "Delicate" at Saturday's show, Swift seemingly assured the audience she was doing "OK" during a brief fan interaction.

In a clip from the concert that's been shared to TikTok, Swift spotted a fan holding up a sign — reminiscent of her "You Belong with Me" music video — that read, "You OK?"

The Grammy winner then looked at the fan and gave them a thumbs-up gesture, seemingly assuring the crowd that she's doing well.

Swift was upbeat during the Tampa shows, especially as she endured a couple mishaps onstage. At Friday's concert, fans captured video of her preparing for her viral stage dive before transitioning into the Midnights section of the set. But things didn't go entirely as planned, and the stage seemingly didn't open in time for her cue.

The "All Too Well" musician laughed off the situation as she looked for the opening in the stage before eventually completing the dive.

Elsewhere during the concert, the star's costume gave her some difficulty onstage, as her garter broke in the midst of performing "Lavender Haze." She later fixed the garment during "Anti-Hero."

In a TikTok video shared by a fan account, Swift walks towards her background singers and lifts up the hem of her sequin Oscar de la Renta T-shirt dress to show them that the belt around her leg had snapped off. But she handled the gaffe in "Style."

After mouthing a few words to the two women, she continues with her lines while the singers help detach the garter from the dress and ultimately take it off. At the same time, Swift happens to reach the point in the song with the lyric, "I end up in crisis (tale as old as time)," to which she hilariously nodded along while throwing her arm up in the air.

During the segment, Swift switches out the oversize one-piece for a blue Zuhair Murad bodysuit, covered in blue crystals and beaded fringe, that fully shows off the garter belt for songs "Bejeweled," "Vigilante S---" and the finale track "Karma."

Ahead of the Tampa shows, Swift gave a large donation to a local food bank that will feed over 125,000 people in the area.

On Thursday, the organization Feeding Tampa Bay praised her for the kind move in an Instagram post, writing, "Thank you @taylorswift for being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay's mission to end hunger by 2025!"

"Your generosity will place over 125,000 meals on tables!" continued the charity, which "focuses on providing food to about 1 million food insecure families in the 10-county area of West Central Florida," according to its website.

