Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)' Is Now on the Syllabus at Stanford University

The Stanford University website says the course will offer "an in-depth analysis" of Swift's lyrics in the song

Published on March 9, 2023 11:55 AM
Taylor Swift American Music Awards
Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift is being studied at Stanford University.

From "Winter Quarter 2023" students at the prestigious California college will be able to take a course called "All Too Well (Ten Week Version)" and embark on "an in-depth analysis" of the lyrics on the 33-year-old singer's 2012 hit, per the Stanford University website.

The unique course forms part of Stanford's ITALIC 99 courses, which "offer students an introduction to topics taught by alumni of the program," added the website

"With each quarter offering unique courses, these student-led classes are focused on hands-on learning and have included topics such as travel sketching, watercolor, music composition, improv acting, animation, and digital art, among many others," it continued.

This is not the first time that Swift's music has become the subject of study. In February 2022, New York University's Clive Davis Institute officially launched a brand new course on the singer.

The University of Texas at Austin announced last year it was also offering an undergraduate course named "The Taylor Swift Songbook" as part of its liberal arts honors program to study Swift's lyrics alongside other literary works.

At the same time, Queen's University in Kingston, Canada offers a course in "Taylor Swift's Literary Legacy" as part of its Cultural Studies program.

In May 2022, Swift became a graduate herself when she received a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, from NYU.

The commencement ceremony took place at Yankee Stadium in a "doubleheader" event that honored the Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 — and saw Swift deliver her first-ever commencement speech.

Taylor Swift receives an honorary degree from NYU at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The 32 year old pop star pumped her fists in the air while wearing a cap and gown.
Taylor Swift receives an honorary degree from NYU at Yankee Stadium in New York City. TheImageDirect.com

"Last time I was in a stadium this size, I was dancing in heels and wearing a glittery leotard. This outfit is much more comfortable," Swift began, later referencing her hit 1989 song. "To all the parents, family members, mentors, teachers, allies, friends and loved ones here today who have supported these students ... let me say to you now: Welcome to New York. It's been waiting for you."

Swift released the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" in 2021. The original version of the beloved 2012 heartbreak ode appeared on her acclaimed 2012 album Red and has become a favorite with fans and critics.

The multiple Grammy-winner also re-released a new edit of the album in November 2020 called Red (Taylor's Version) after a very public dispute over her master recordings with Scooter Braun and former Big Machine Records exec Scott Borchetta.

