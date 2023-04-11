Taylor Swift Spotted Out and About for the First Time Since News of Joe Alwyn Breakup

Taylor Swift is getting back out there.

The Grammy-winning star, 33, was spotted in public for the first time since news of her breakup with Joe Alwyn, 32.

For the occasion, Swift enjoyed dinner out with a longtime friend and fellow musician Jack Antonoff, 39, and actress Margaret Qualley, 28, at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant about a 4-minute walk from Cornelia Street, a subject of one of Swift's songs from her 2019 Lover album and where she once rented a home.

The "Lover" singer kept things casual and chic with a flirty black top and high-waist jeans with an embellished butterfly cutout and an edgy sparkling clutch.

Her ensemble was made complete with her signature red lipstick look.

A source close to Swift and Alwyn confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday, that the pair called it quits following a six-year relationship.

The split news comes as Swift is traveling the country for her sold-out Eras tour, at which the actor hasn't been spotted.

Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news.

A source close to Swift and the Conversations with Friends actor also told PEOPLE the split was largely caused by "differences in their personalities."

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," sad the source, noting that "ultimately" Swift and Alwyn "weren't the right fit for one another."

Reps for Swift and Alwyn have not commented on the breakup.

The "Lavender Haze" musician was first publicly linked to the British actor in May 2017, when it was revealed that the pair had been quietly dating for months. Though it's not clear exactly when they met, fans have speculated that Swift and Alwyn first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala.

"They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation," added the source, referring to Swift's 2017 studio album. "Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble."

Throughout their relationship, the now-exes kept details of their romance to themselves, demurring engagement rumors in recent years.

Sources said the pair bonded quickly over shared passions for art and creativity. Indeed, Swift has released 10 songs co-written and/or co-produced with Alwyn, who wrote under the pseudonym William Bowery. The collaborations include six songs on Folklore, three songs on Evermore and "Sweet Nothing" on Midnights.

Still, insiders said the actor — who emphasized his need for privacy when asked about Swift during interviews — didn't like the limelight.

"Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," said the source. "The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."

According to multiple sources, Swift and Alwyn had been "talking about marriage as recently as a few months ago."

But at the end of the day, the couple wasn't ready for a future together. "Taylor didn't see them working out in the long run," said the insider, who added that the split happened "recently" and was "not dramatic."

"They are friendly. She doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe," added the insider. "They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now."

Despite the breakup, the source added, "There is a lot of respect still between them."