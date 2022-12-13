Taylor Swift Spends Her Birthday in the Studio with Jack Antonoff: 'Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way'

Taylor Swift is continuing to work on her craft even on her birthday!

On Tuesday, the "Love Story" songstress shared a photo of herself and the Grammy-Award-winning producer Jack Antonoff hanging out together in a music studio during her special day.

"Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!!" she wrote in the Instagram caption. "I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course 😏 Wouldn't have it any other way. Love you!"

In the photo, Swift can be seen holding up 3 fingers on each hand to mark her 33rd birthday milestone with a double bass resting on her lap as she sits on a wooden floor.

Antonoff, 38, meanwhile, sits in a chair next to her in the snapshot while holding a guitar as he poses for the camera.

The celebration comes after Swift recently received acclaim for her directorial work on her own music videos and for All Too Well: The Short Film, a 13-minute short film set to and inspired by the 10-minute version of her beloved song "All Too Well," which appears on the re-released album Red (Taylor's Version).

During her appearance with The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh for the Variety Directors on Directors interview, Swift talked in-depth about her creative process behind the project, sharing the short film was a direct reflection of heartbreak she endured in her early 20s, and that she's enjoyed the chance to revisit that period in her life.

"Emotionally, I was going through exactly what the short film depicts, and I think that time is such an incredible asset to use when we have these stories that are hard to tell in the moment," she said. "Because it's good if a story is hard to tell, that means it's incredibly emotionally potent, but it's impossible to tell it with perspective and truth if you're in it sometimes."

Swift added that she found it "exciting" to reflect on that period of her life now that she's in her 30s.

"I think there's a moment when you're 19 or 20 where your heart is so, so susceptible to just getting broken, getting shattered and your sense of self goes out the window so quickly and it's such a formative age," she told McDonagh, 52. "I wanted to tell that story, too, about sort of girlhood calcifying into this bruised adulthood."