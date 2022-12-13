Taylor Swift Spends Her Birthday in the Studio with Jack Antonoff: 'Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way'

The "Anti-Hero" singer shared a photo of herself and the Grammy-Award-winning producer on Tuesday as she turned 33

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 09:58 PM

Taylor Swift is continuing to work on her craft even on her birthday!

On Tuesday, the "Love Story" songstress shared a photo of herself and the Grammy-Award-winning producer Jack Antonoff hanging out together in a music studio during her special day.

"Thanks for all the beautiful wishes today!!" she wrote in the Instagram caption. "I spent my 33rd birthday in the studio of course 😏 Wouldn't have it any other way. Love you!"

In the photo, Swift can be seen holding up 3 fingers on each hand to mark her 33rd birthday milestone with a double bass resting on her lap as she sits on a wooden floor.

Antonoff, 38, meanwhile, sits in a chair next to her in the snapshot while holding a guitar as he poses for the camera.

The celebration comes after Swift recently received acclaim for her directorial work on her own music videos and for All Too Well: The Short Film, a 13-minute short film set to and inspired by the 10-minute version of her beloved song "All Too Well," which appears on the re-released album Red (Taylor's Version).

During her appearance with The Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh for the Variety Directors on Directors interview, Swift talked in-depth about her creative process behind the project, sharing the short film was a direct reflection of heartbreak she endured in her early 20s, and that she's enjoyed the chance to revisit that period in her life.

"Emotionally, I was going through exactly what the short film depicts, and I think that time is such an incredible asset to use when we have these stories that are hard to tell in the moment," she said. "Because it's good if a story is hard to tell, that means it's incredibly emotionally potent, but it's impossible to tell it with perspective and truth if you're in it sometimes."

Swift added that she found it "exciting" to reflect on that period of her life now that she's in her 30s.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think there's a moment when you're 19 or 20 where your heart is so, so susceptible to just getting broken, getting shattered and your sense of self goes out the window so quickly and it's such a formative age," she told McDonagh, 52. "I wanted to tell that story, too, about sort of girlhood calcifying into this bruised adulthood."

Related Articles
Taylor Swift (“All Too Well”) and Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) headline the first episode of VARIETY’s Directors on Directors series.
Taylor Swift Says It Was 'Exciting' to Reflect on 'Such a Formative Age' with 'All Too Well: The Short Film'
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Taylor Swift attends the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea on August 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Taylor Swift to Direct Her First Feature-Length Film from Her Own Original Script
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film (Behind The Scenes)
Taylor Swift Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of the Making of 'All Too Well: The Short Film'
Matthew Healy; Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs
Matty Healy Reveals The 1975 Worked on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' but 'It Never Came Out'
Taylor Swift Bejeweled Music Video Easter Eggs
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's Friendship Timeline
Taylor Swift Reacts to 'All Too Well' Song of the Year Grammy Nod: 'I'll Go Scream for Ten Minutes'
Taylor Swift Reacts to 'All Too Well' Song of the Year Grammy Nom: 'I'll Go Scream for 10 Minutes'
TAYLOR SWIFT, JACK ANTONOFF
Taylor Swift Shares an Inside Look at the Making of 'Midnights' as She Confirms Jack Antonoff Collab
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Janet Jackson poses backstage at the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 NYFW Show at the Elizabeth Collective on September 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift Mentioning Her in 'Midnights' Song: 'I Luv It'
BLAKE LIVELY (AND RYAN REYNOLDS!)
A Look Back at Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's Sweet Friendship Over the Years
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award for 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Taylor Swift Makes Surprise AMAs Appearance in Golden Jumpsuit — and Shouts Out Blake Lively!
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink attend 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink Have ''All Too Well' ' Reunion at Toronto International Film Festival
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Family Transforms into Disney 'The Proud Family' in Amazing Halloween Photo
Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Timeline
Japanese American musician Yoko Ono (left), her husband British musician John Lennon, and American musician Roberta Flack pose together backstage at the 17th Grammy Awards, held at the Uris Theater, New York, New York, March 1, 1975.
Sean Lennon Recalls Growing Up Next Door to 'Aunt' Roberta Flack: 'Coolest Neighbor in the World'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: (NO COVERS) Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Says 'Midnights' Song Inspired by Her Relationship Is About Protecting the 'Real Stuff'