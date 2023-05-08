Drop everything now, because Taylor Swift has finally confirmed Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

During her Nashville show on May 5, Swift made the surprise announcement on stage before singing "Sparks Fly" from the album.

"There's a different reason that I'm really excited about this part of the set tonight. Because I've been planning something for a while," she teased on stage.

"You know how I love to plan things, and how I love to surprise you with the things I plan. It's my love language with you — I plot, I scheme, I plan and I get to tell you about it. If you would direct your attention to the back big screen..."

The new cover of Speak Now then appeared, additionally captioned with (Taylor's Version) and the release date.

Shortly after, Swift followed up with more information on Instagram, writing, "It fills me with such pride and joy to announce" her version of the album.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she continued.

She concluded the post, writing, "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I've sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with you."

From the release date to the enchanting cover art, here's everything to know about Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

What is the cover art for Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?

During her Nashville show at Nissan Stadium on May 5, Swift unveiled the official artwork for Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which shows her donning her classic curls from the era and a gorgeous purple tulle dress by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

The artwork pays tribute to Swift's original Speak Now cover art, which showcases her wearing a long, flowing purple gown with tight curls.

How many songs will Speak Now (Taylor's Version) have?

In total, the album will have 22 tracks, including six brand-new songs from the vault. The original album had 14 tracks, while the deluxe version of the album had 20 tracks, including several remixes and three bonus tracks: "Ours," "If This Was a Movie" and "Superman."

Will Speak Now (Taylor's Version) have any collaborators?

Staying true to the original Speak Now, which Swift wrote entirely by herself, it doesn't seem likely that the singer will have any collaborators on the new album.

The original deluxe version of the album featured one bonus track, "If This Was a Movie," which was co-written by Martin Johnson, however in March, Swift released her version of the song early, slotting it under Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty

Will Taylor Swift release any music videos for Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?

While Swift hasn't confirmed any new music videos to coincide with the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), she was spotted filming a new music video in Liverpool on April 9, which fans have speculated is tied to Speak Now (Taylor's Version) as it reportedly featured Joey King (who previously starred in Swift's "Mean" music video) and Taylor Lautner (about whom Swift wrote "Back to December").

Where to buy Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?

The album is currently available for pre-order on Swift's official website. It is available as a vinyl, CD, cassette and digital album.

It's unclear if Swift will release multiple versions of the album as she did with Midnights, offering three different album covers and a Target version that featured a bonus track, "Hits Different."

When will Speak Now (Taylor's Version) be released?

On Instagram, Swift announced that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be announced on July 7, "just in time for July 9th." The July 9th date is a lyric in her song "Last Kiss," which is rumored to be about her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas.