Much has changed in Taylor Swift‘s life since she first burst into the scene more than a decade ago, but there’s one thing that will always remain the same for her: songwriting.

Covering the August issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, the superstar, 28, channels — and poses — with English model Pattie Boyd, 74, and opens up about writing her Grammy-winning songs.

“There are definitely moments when it’s like this cloud of an idea comes and just lands in front of your face, and you reach up and grab it,” she says about finding inspiration. “A lot of songwriting is things you learn, structure, and cultivating that skill, and knowing how to craft a song.”

However, the star explains there are also “mystical, magical moments, inexplicable moments when an idea that is fully formed just pops into your head.”

As she’s dealt with the ups and downs of fame, songwriting has remained “the purest part of my job,” explains Swift, who’s currently on her Reputation Stadium Tour. “It can get complicated on every other level, but the songwriting is still the same uncomplicated process it was when I was 12 years old writing songs in my room.”

Even in the face of backlash, Swift has remained vulnerable in her songwriting and continues to draw inspiration from her own life. However, the singer reveals not everyone who leaves an impact on her makes it into her lyrics.

“I don’t know what it is that makes some people really creatively inspiring,” she muses. “There have been people I’ve spent a lot of time with who I just couldn’t write about. It’s just that some people come into your life and they have this effect on you.”