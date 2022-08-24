University of Texas at Austin Announces New 'Taylor Swift Songbook' Course: 'Are You Ready for It?'

Taylor Swift is inspiring a college course once again.

On Tuesday, The University of Texas at Austin announced their newest addition to the curriculum: "The Taylor Swift Songbook" English course for the Fall 2022 semester.

The class, which will be taught to undergraduates in the Liberal Arts Honors program, will be led by English Professor Elizabeth Scala. "Students in the course will study Swift's songs alongside the traditional canon of Western literature: Shakespeare, Keats, and Frost," Professor Scala detailed in the announcement. "They'll be asked to analyze and contextualize common practices and problems across the centuries."

Mandatory materials for the class include the "All Too Well" singer's four most recent albums — Red (Taylor's Version), Lover, Folklore and Evermore — Billboard reported.

Scala plans to address a variety of topics during the semester including gender, authenticity and the "ways in which readers and fans impact how artists and writers work and produce."

"I want to take what Swift fans can already do at a sophisticated level, tease it out for them a bit with a different vocabulary, and then show them how, in fact, Swift draws on richer literary traditions in her songwriting, both topically but also formally in terms of how she uses references, metaphors, and clever manipulations of words," Scala said.

The Professor added, "I'll be showing students that these operations and interpretive moves one makes when reading her songs are appropriate to all forms of writing."

According to Scala, Swift frequently uses motifs that have parallels in literary traditions. "Poetry and storytelling emerged as literary forms sung and accompanied by music," added Scala. "All of the interesting contexts for literature are alive in her work right now."

"I think it's important to connect the curriculum to the present, but I'm not willing to cede the past," Scala added, noting the importance of the course. "This is my way of sneaking the older material back in with relevance. Are you ready for it?"

Students who take the class will be graded in writing assignments and class participation in discussions and debates, Billboard reported.

UT's Swift-inspired course follows New York University's 2022 Spring class about the singer, which was taught at the school's Clive Davis Institute by Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos.

"This course proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity," read the course description, per Variety.

"I've been covering Taylor Swift since I began my writing career a decade ago and have been a super fan of hers for even longer," Spanos explained, calling it "such an honor to be able to share my Swiftie expertise" with her class.

"I hope to help them rethink how to engage with one of the things world's biggest and sometimes divisive stars, in the same way Clive professors like Jason King, Vivien Goldman and Joe Levy did for me when I took their courses," she added.