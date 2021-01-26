It "may VERY MUCH not be your jam," tweeted Navy Chief of Information Charlie Brown

Watch This Taylor Swift Song Get a 'Sea Shanty Parody' by the U.S. Navy Band

Sailors or Swifties? Both!

On Monday, the U.S. Navy Band shared a parody cover of Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together" — and it's something for sure.

"To quote @CHINFO, 'We were very much into this music before it was cool,'" the band's account tweeted along with the cover and tagging the Chief of Information Charlie Brown.

"This sea shanty parody may VERY MUCH not be your jam... I'm so thankful for the talent, creativity and sense of humor of our @usnavyband," Brown tweeted on his account.

Singing the track's lyrics in original sea shanty fashion, the band also plays with another one of Swift's songs from the Red era: "I Knew You Were Trouble."

"And I knew you were trouble when you walked in," says one sailor in a pirate voice before another squawks like a parrot, "Awwk. Trouble!" and flaps his arms as wings.

At the end of the video, the fourpiece — which was backed by a drum and violin and several others virtually — walk off stage while the violinist looks around wondering where they're all going.