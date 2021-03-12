Taylor Swift Snaps 'Family Photo' with Jack Antonoff and Folklore Collaborators Ahead of the Grammys

Taylor Swift is nominated for six Grammys this year, including album of the year and best pop vocal album for Folklore

Taylor Swift is spending some time with her Folklore family ahead of her highly-anticipated performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards this Sunday.

The "Willow" singer, 31, shared a selfie with Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Laura Sisk and Jonathan Low — who all worked on the Grammy-nominated album — on her Instagram Story Thursday.

"folklorian family photo," Swift captioned the shot.

Antonoff, 36, also posted some photos and videos from the hangout on his account. In one post, the group watched the Recording Academy's Producers & Engineers Wing 20th Anniversary Celebration that took place Thursday evening.

"p and e wing @recordingacademy," the musician wrote in the caption. "love this group of people."

Swift has been quarantining with her Folklore collaborators ahead of her appearance at the Grammys Sunday.

The pop star spoke about reconnecting with the group during a recent behind-the-scenes video that teased her upcoming performance at the awards show.

"One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance that isn't highly confidential is that my performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff," she said. "Which is really exciting, because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown."

"We've only gotten to be together in the same room once, so this is really awesome to get to be together with them again," Swift continued. "We're quarantining in the same house for the whole week. We're tested everyday, so it's just really exciting, honestly, to play music with your collaborators. That's something that I will never, ever take for granted again."

Prior to this reunion, Swift and her collaborators had gotten together in upstate New York to shoot Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, an intimate concert film centered around the album.

"Folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff‎ and I never saw each other while we were collaborating and creating the album," Swift said on Good Morning America in November. "But we got together at Long Pond Studios and for the very first time got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it."

"It was an amazing experience getting to really jump into the album with the people that I made it with and I really hope you enjoy it," she said.

Swift is nominated for six Grammys this year — including album of the year and best pop vocal album for Folklore, and song of the year and best pop solo performance for its lead single "Cardigan."

She also has a nod for best song written for visual media for her collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber on Cats' "Beautiful Ghosts."