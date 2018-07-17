Taylor Swift Dons Snake Outfit as Fans Flood Kim Kardashian's Twitter on Leaked Call Anniversary

Two years after Kim Kardashian West leaked a private phone call between Taylor Swift and her husband Kanye West, the snakes are out in full force.

On Tuesday, Swifties flooded the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Twitter account with snake and rat emojis and called for the beauty mogul, 37, to apologize to the Grammy winner.

The hashtags #KimApologizetoTaylor and #TaylorSwiftWonParty both trended on the social media platform as the “Look What You Made Me Do” (watch her reptile-filled music video here) singer, 28, stepped out in New York City wearing a — you guessed it — snake-themed outfit.

Taylor Swift Splash News

The superstar was photographed ahead of her Cleveland tour stop on Tuesday wearing sky-high leather booties, a custom Fausto Puglisi romper and a faux-snakeskin Kate Spade backpack.

Taylor Swift Bauer-Griffin/Splash News

“#KimApologizeToTaylor you shamed a woman for doing nothing but living her own life and many death threats and online bullying ‘jokes’ ensued,” wrote one fan. “As a grown woman you should apologize for causing the hate that taylor swift has been receiving from late 2017 to present day.”

#KimApologizeToTaylor you shamed a woman for doing nothing but living her own life and many death threats and online bullying “jokes” ensued. as a grown woman you should apologize for causing the hate that taylor swift has been receiving from late 2016 to present day. — 𝕖𝕞𝕞𝕒 (@dynamitecamila) July 17, 2018

One of Swift’s oldest friends, Ashley Avignone, also voiced her support for her pal by mimicking Kardashian West’s 2016 tweet, writing: “Wait it’s legit National #KimApologizeToTaylor Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!”

Wait it’s legit National #KimApologizeToTaylor Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Ashley Avignone (@ashavignone) July 17, 2018

Kim sweetie, delete you account before tomorrow. The snakes are coming. #TaylorSwiftWonParty https://t.co/gVxbsKelUK — Shivam Murari (@Shivam_Murari) July 16, 2018

@KimKardashian thanks to you we swifties have one of the best albums of ALL TIME #KimApologizeToTaylor #TaylorSwiftWonParty — ton (repTourDublin) (@toninius) July 17, 2018

Its national snake day today. Also known as #KimApologizeToTaylor day🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍♥️ @taylorswift13 — ella (@ellalovestayy) July 17, 2018

During an emotional moment on the opening night of her tour, Swift — who has embraced the snake throughout her reputation era — opened up about going through a “low” point in her life “a couple of years ago” and alluded to her feud with the Wests.

“Someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media,” Swift told her audience before singing “Long Live.” “And I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was gonna get to do this anymore and I guess the snakes … I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to beat you. It can strengthen you instead.”

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

After Swift announced her new album last summer, Kardashian West banned commenters from using the snake emoji on her Instagram. Two years ago, the reality star leaked edited clips of a call between the pop star and her husband, 41, as proof that Swift had approved of his “Famous” lyrics about her.

However, Swift hit back on Instagram, reiterating that West had never told her he was going to call her “that bitch” in the song. “You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world,” she wrote. “He promised to play the song for me, but he never did.”