Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Politics, Slamming Republican Candidate — and Katy Perry Supports

Taylor Swift is getting political — with a show of support from former frenemy Katy Perry and a slew of other celebs.

On Sunday, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 28, broke her silence on politics to endorse two Democratic candidates running in Tennessee midterm elections.

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee,” Swift began her lengthy message alongside a subdued Polaroid of herself. “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

Swift continued, “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

“I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love,” she explained. “Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn.”

Swift analyzed Republican Rep. Blackburn’s history. “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.”

Swift gave a shout-out to two Democratic candidates, writing, “I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway.”

She concluded with a call to action. “So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count,” Swift said. “But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!”

Swift’s Instagram earned a like from Perry, 33. (The superstars have had a complicated friendship for years, but in May, Perry sent Swift an olive branch and sweet letter ahead of Swift’s record-breaking Reputation Stadium Tour.)

On Sunday, Swift showed her appreciation for Perry’s latest show of support by liking a post on Tumblr that called attention to Perry’s like.

Swift also raked in likes from A-list Instagram users including Blake Lively, Chrissy Teigen, Karlie Kloss (who is engaged to Joshua Kushner, Ivanka Trump‘s brother-in-law), Emily Ratajkowski, Anna Faris, Kevin McHale and more.

Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9. https://t.co/6Xd6YyaJCG pic.twitter.com/CatUBkXPKe — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) October 8, 2018

Bredesen, the Senate candidate that Swift endorsed, responded to her support with a reference to her hit “…Ready for It?”

“Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done,” he wrote. “We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9.”

Joseph Kahn, who has directed music videos for Swift, clapped back on Twitter when a user alluded to criticism of Swift for previously not discussing her political views.

“Huge congratulations to whoever finally convinced Taylor Swift to get on the right side of history,” the tweet read.

Kahn — a fierce Swift defender — answered, “Herself.”

The superstar’s longtime friend Todrick Hall also voiced his support in an emotional Instagram post.

“Voicing your political or religious beliefs is always going to separate people and potentially create bad blood,” Hall wrote in a lengthy caption that referenced several of her biggest hits. “I have always defended Taylor because I know her heart, I know how her family raised her and how they’ve treated me and welcomed me into their home, life and family with open arms.”

Though Swift did not indicate who she voted for in the 2016 presidential election, she did encourage fans to exercise their right.

“Today is the day. Go out and VOTE,” Swift captioned an Instagram photo of herself waiting in line at her polling location on Election Day 2016.