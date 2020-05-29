Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump for 'Threatening Violence' in Response to George Floyd Protests

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?" Taylor Swift wrote of President Donald Trump

Taylor Swift is taking a stand against President Donald Trump.

"I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City," he tweeted on Thursday, claiming that the protestors, whom he called “thugs,” were "dishonoring the memory of George Floyd.”

"Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” he continued in a subsequent Tweet, which remains accessible on the social media platform, despite violating policy.

As Swift, 30, slammed Trump for his latest remarks, which have drawn widespread backlash, she vowed that the country would come together in November to vote him out of office.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’???” she tweeted. “We will vote you out in November.”

Trump has yet to respond, although he previously said that he liked the singer’s music “about 25 percent less” after she spoke about her political beliefs for the first time in 2018.

Twitter, which has recently begun fact-checking some of the president’s false statements, wrote that Trump’s Tweet violates its policies on "the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today."

According to The Washington Post, late controversial former Miami police chief Walter Headley was quoted as saying the "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in 1967.

"We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance," the company explained of its decision not to remove the Tweet.

In her recent Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Swift opened up about what led her to go public with her views.

In the documentary, Swift and her mother Andrea attend a board meeting with members of her organization, to convince them to allow her to go public with her stance against then-Senatorial candidate, Republican Marsha Blackburn, who was anti-gay marriage, anti-gay rights and supported rolling back protections for women when it came to domestic violence and stalking.

With her mother’s backing, Swift tearfully tells the all-male group, “I’m saying right now that I’m doing something that I know is right and I need to be on the right side of history.”

After Blackburn won the race, Swift vowed to help increase voter turnout for the 2020 elections, and penned the political anthem “Only the Young.”

“I was really upset about Tennessee going the way that it did, obviously. And so I just wanted to write a song about it," Swift told Variety of the song. "I didn’t know where it would end up. But I did think that it would be better for it to come out at a time that it could maybe hopefully stoke some fires politically and maybe engage younger people to form their own views, break away from the pack, and not feel like they need to vote exactly the same way that people in their town are voting.”

Last year, Swift also spoke about her disapproval of the president and today’s political climate during a raw interview with The Guardian.

“[He’s] gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘if you hate the president, you hate America,” Swift explained to the newspaper. “We’re a democracy — at least, we’re supposed to be — where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate.”

In addition to addressing her regret on her previous silence in regards to Trump, Swift recently told Vogue that she regretted the public didn't know earlier about her support of LGBTQ rights.