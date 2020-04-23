Taylor Swift Slams Big Machine's Plans to Release a Live Performances Album: 'Shameless Greed'

Image zoom Taylor Swift

The battle continues between Taylor Swift and her former record label Big Machine.

On Thursday afternoon, the Grammy winner, 30, posted an impassioned note to her Instagram Stories, slamming the label's imminent plans to release a new album of live performances.

"Hey guys - I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an 'album' of live performances of mine tonight. This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they're actually releasing it tonight at midnight," wrote Swift.

Taylor Swift/Instagram

"I'm always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me. It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money," she continued, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

Concluded the entertainer: "In my opinion...Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent."

Big Machine Label did not immediately return a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Scott Borchetta, Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun

For nearly a year, Swift has been outspoken about her disdain for the business deal struck between her former record label head Scott Borchetta and manager Scooter Braun that saw the latter take control of her masters.

In an initial Tumblr post published shortly after the news of the sale went public last June, Swift accused the manager of “manipulative bullying” over the years, and the weeks following became a game of he-said, she-said between the singer, Braun and Borchetta, who first signed the superstar when she was a teen.

“These are two very rich, very powerful men, using $300 million of other people’s money to purchase, like, the most feminine body of work. And then they’re standing in a wood-panel bar doing a tacky photo shoot, raising a glass of scotch to themselves," Swift later told Rolling Stone. "Because they pulled one over on me and got this done so sneakily that I didn’t even see it coming. And I couldn’t say anything about it.”

Borchetta, 57, previously claimed the deal he offered Swift gave her “100% of all Taylor Swift assets … to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement.”

However, Swift’s lawyer Donald Passman told PEOPLE in a statement: “Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others.”

Last November, Braun broke his silence over the drama during a Q&A with Variety. “I haven’t talked about this in six months, not once,” he said. “I haven’t made a statement about it and that’s hard, because when you have a lot of things being said and a lot of different opinions — yet the principals haven’t had a chance to speak to each other — there’s a lot of confusion. I think that I’m not gonna go into details here because it’s just not my style.”

“What I’ll say is, people need to communicate and when people are able to communicate I think they work things out,” he continued. “I think a lot of times things are miscommunicated, but I believe that people are fundamentally good.”