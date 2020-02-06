Taylor Swift has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group, a division of her record label, Universal Music Group.

The 30-year-old superstar announced the news with a post on Instagram, sharing her excitement for the new partnership.

“I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with Universal Music Publishing Group, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company,” Swift shared. “Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders.”

Additionally, the new deal reunites the 10-time Grammy winner with Troy Tomlinson, the former Nashville head of Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

At 14 years old, Swift was the youngest signing in Sony/ATV’s history. Her contract expired in 2019, according to Variety.

“Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters,” the singer added in her post. “It’s an honor to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting. 🎶😄 & swipe photos to see one of my other fav things: a fluffy floofy cat.”

Gerson applauded Swift’s career in a statement that read: “We are honored to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG. Using her power and voice to create a better world, Taylor’s honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans. We look forward to further amplifying Taylor’s voice and songs across the globe.”

Terms of the new deal have not been disclosed, but sources told The New York Times that the contract will cover all of Swift’s new work and eventually her entire catalog once Sony/ATV’s rights to older songs expire.

Swift signed with Universal Music Group in 2018 after leaving her former label, Big Machine Label Group, where she made her first six master albums.

The “Lover” singer has repeatedly spoken out against Scooter Braun, who acquired the company last year, and the label group for allegedly prohibiting her from performing the songs at awards shows and using her masters in her recent Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

Big Machine Label Group and Braun have denied the claims.