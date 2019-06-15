Taylor Swift Shuts Down Rumor that She and Katy Perry Kiss in ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Video

Taylor Swift is firmly shutting down a rumor that she and Katy Perry share a kiss in the upcoming music video for her new single “You Need to Calm Down.”

Following the release of the highly anticipated track from her upcoming album Lover, which simultaneously calls out mean keyboard warriors and acts as a Pride anthem, loyal Swifties alerted the singer, 29, that album artwork showing herself and Perry, 34, together had surfaced online.

“Hey uhhhh @TaylorSwift not to question you, but you do know there’s a leaked concept that you and Katy dress as fries and burgers and kiss,” a fan wrote on Tumblr.

The user went on to slam the alleged “concept” as “dumb.”

“This isn’t me making jokes or anything. If there is indeed a scene like that, you need to cut it right now before it airs because it’s genuinely a really bad idea. Seriously,” the user added.

Swift promptly responded to the allegations, writing “Guys. That is ABSOLUTELY false.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Celebrates Pride with New Single ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Off Upcoming Album Lover

“To be an ally is to understand the difference between advocating and baiting,” Swift said.

“Anyone trying to twist this positivity into something it isn’t needs to calm down. It costs zero dollars to not step on our gowns,” Swift added.

Swift and Perry previously raised fans’ hopes of a possible collaboration when Perry posted a photo of a plate of chocolate chip cookies with “Peace at last” written in red icing above the treats.

Two sprinkled peace signs were also drawn on each side of the celebratory icing phrase.

“feels good @taylorswift,” Perry cheerfully captioned the Instagram photo, which Swift was tagged in and commented 13 pink heart emojis on — her lucky number that she often references.

Image zoom Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Lester Cohen/AMA2011/WireImage

RELATED: The Complete History of Katy Perry & Taylor Swift’s Complicated Friendship

But that wasn’t all: Perry also included the geotag location of “Let’s Be Friends” in the post — which had some fans hoping that it would be the title of the singers’ upcoming collab.

“WE WANT A COLLAB BREAK THE INTERNET” wrote one fan, while another excitedly asked, “DO I SMELL A COLLAB”

Some fans suggested that “Peace at Last” may be the title of their new single, but other eagle-eyed fans realized that the saying had more of a hidden meaning than one would originally notice at first glance.

“☮️ PEACE AT LAST ☮️ is 13 characters. Are you guys kidding me?” noted one fan.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a collaboration between the singers has come into question. In March, Perry revealed that she’d be interested in working with the “ME!” singer while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Though Perry wouldn’t confirm or deny teaming up with Swift for a song, she smiled as she told the outlet, “I mean, I’m making music with Zedd, [so] I’m open.”

The pop stars — who had a complicated relationship for years that seemingly inspired their songs “Bad Blood” and “Swish Swish” — reconciled last year.

Ahead of her first Reputation Stadium Tour show, Swift received an actual olive branch and an apologetic note from Perry, officially ending their lengthy feud.

Perry also showed support for Swift (a fellow cat-lover) by liking her first-ever political Instagram post in 2018. Last year, Swift broke her political silence by speaking out about the November midterm elections and endorsing two Democratic politicians.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she wrote on social media.

When asked about Swift’s post at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles, Perry gave a sweet compliment, saying Swift is “setting such a great example.”

Image zoom Taylor Swift, Katy Perry Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images; Presley Ann/WireImage

RELATED: No More Bad Blood! Taylor Swift Adds Katy Perry’s New Song to Her Apple Music Playlist

Months later, Swift outwardly showed her support for Perry in a subtle way. After Perry dropped her new song “Never Really Over,” fans noticed the “Delicate” singer had added the track to her “ME!” Apple Playlist.

What really happened between the two stars to spark the feud is not entirely clear. However, Perry told her side of the story during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke, revealing to Late Late Show host James Corden that the feud started over backup dancers.

There was speculation that Swift’s 2014 track “Bad Blood” was about Perry, and the “Shake It Off” singer told Rolling Stone when the song came out that the hit was about another female artist who tried to “sabotage an entire arena tour.”

Swift has never publicly revealed who the alleged artist is.

The music video for “You Need to Calm Down” drops on Monday.