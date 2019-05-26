Taylor Swift Shuts Down Interview Question About 'Settling Down': Men Aren't 'Asked That Question'

Taylor Swift is inspiring fans to stand up for themselves.

With the “ME!” singer’s 30th birthday approaching in December, Swift was asked during a recent interview about whether she plans on becoming a mother one day — a question she viewed as sexist.

Quickly shutting it down, Swift shared that she didn’t think the outlet would likely have brought up the topic of parenthood had she not been a woman.

“I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30,” she told German outlet RTL, according to translations. “So I’m not going to answer that now.”

The singer — who has been dating actor Joe Alwyn for more than two years — did, however, continue with a rumination on her milestone birthday, explaining that she’s learned plenty from her 20s that she hopes to take with her into her next decade.

“I hear others say… your 30s no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my 20s, and I can join in the observation that we are in our 20s looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes,” Swift said.

“And I definitely plan to try and fail things in my 30s as well. But I expect that in our 30s we feel a little better of who we are. The closer I get to it, the more I feel it happens,” she added.

Swift previously addressed her milestone birthday in a piece she wrote for Elle in March, which laid out 30 lessons she’s learned throughout her life so far.

Just as she did in her RTL interview, Swift shut down sexism within the industry, in particular, the sexism that accompanies aging.

“I’ve learned that society is constantly sending very loud messages to women that exhibiting the physical signs of aging is the worst thing that can happen to us,” she wrote. “These messages tell women that we aren’t allowed to age. It’s an impossible standard to meet.”

The Grammy-winning singer is also gearing up to release her seventh album sometime soon, and has been dropping hints as to what fans can expect on social media, in interviews, and hidden within her work.

Swift told The Independent last week that the title of the album is hidden in the music video for her latest single as something viewers see once and hear twice.

The clues have led many to believe that the album may be called Lover, as the word is seen in the video, and sung by both Swift and the track’s featured artist Brendon Urie.

Of course, Swift was careful not to reveal too much, noting that she has faith her loyal fans will slowly figure out all of her hidden clues in time.

“I trust them to eventually unravel all of them, even if it isn’t until they hear the full album,” she explained. “That’s how I designed these clues, so that different ones would reveal themselves over time.”