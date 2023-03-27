Taylor Swift Shouts Out Lana Del Rey After Album Release: 'She's the Best That We Have'

Taylor Swift is a big fan of Lana Del Rey's new album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and she's sharing that love with her fans.

The music superstar, 33, gave her friend, 37, a sweet shout-out during her Eras Tour stop in Las Vegas last week, encouraging her Swifties to try out Del Rey's latest LP.

"I do want to talk about something," Swift began, "because Lana Del Rey put out a new album, and it's called Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. And, guys, it's so good. You probably already know that. But it's just extraordinary. I just think she's the best that we have. And so I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist."

While sitting piano-side during the show at Allegiant Stadium, Swift added that she's "obsessed with" the "A&W" singer.

"And she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights called 'Snow on the Beach,' because she's a generous king. And she did that for me, and I'll never forget how nice she's been to me," Swift explained.

"It's so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you," she added. "So anyway, I wanted to just do some promo for her, and also, in honor of this brilliant album that she just put out, I wanted to play 'Snow on the Beach.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The heartfelt moment on stage comes months after the two teamed up for their Midnights collaboration in October. Later on, in February, Del Rey revealed in a Billboard interview that she had "no idea I was the only feature." After the track's release, fans quickly noticed that Del Rey's contributions were in the song's production and background vocals — and that she did not sing a verse of her own on the collaboration.

"Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted," Del Rey shared. "My job as a feature on a big artist's album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production."

Del Rey continued, adding that Swift "was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song."

"I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack [Antonoff] and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor," she said.

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and Lana De Rey. Taylor Swift Instagram

Back in October ahead of the album's release, Swift opened up about her inspiration behind "Snow on the Beach," which she revealed was about "falling in love with someone at the same time as they're falling in love with you, in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment."

"You're kind of looking around going like, 'Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this happening? Is it really happening?'" she said. "Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach."

After calling Del Rey "one of the best musical artists ever," Swift added that "the fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I'm gonna be grateful for for life."

Del Rey's latest studio album is now available, and features guest appearances from Antonoff, Jon Batiste, SYML, Riopy, Tommy Genesis and Father John Misty.