Taylor Swift Shouts Out Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's New Hulu Series: 'Can Confirm It's Phenomenal'

Taylor Swift is showing support for boyfriend Joe Alwyn and his new Hulu series.

On Sunday, Swift, 32, shared her review of Conversations with Friends which Alywn, 31, stars in alongside Alison Oliver, Jemima Kirke and Sasha Lane.

The "Shake It Off" singer reposted a reel to her story from the show's Instagram account that shared a review from Time about the new series.

"Hulu's Conversations with Friends Breathes Fresh Life into Sally Rooney's Best Novel," read the headline from Time.

Swift captioned the post by writing "Can confirm it's phenomenal."

The post was one of the few times fans have seen Swift publicly speak out about her boyfriend. Alwyn and Swift have been dating since 2016, though keep their relationship famously private.

While in conversation with Elle in April, the British actor explained the reasoning behind keeping details of his love life close to the chest.

"It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," Alwyn told the outlet.

"We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive … the more you give — and frankly, even if you don't give it — something will be taken," he said.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Swift "is very happy" in their relationship. "He is her rock. Their relationship is mature and wonderful," the source added.

Conversations with Friends is based on Sally Rooney's 2017 novel of the same name and spotlights infatuation, lust and love, and questions of where the boundaries between each lay.

"People can be in love and have meaningful relationships… with other people," Bobbi, played by Lane, says in the teaser for the show released in February.

This isn't the first Sally Rooney-inspired drama to air on the streaming platform. Normal People, which aired in 2021, was created from the Rooney novel of the same name and starred Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal.

"Sally Rooney perfectly and beautifully captures the complicated dynamics of relationships in her stories," Hulu's VP of Content Beatrice Springborn said in a statement.