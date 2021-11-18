Taylor Swift Posts Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Music Video Set with Miles and Keleigh Teller

Taylor Swift thanked her "dance partner" Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, for working with her on her new music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," avault track released on Red (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift is taking her fans behind the scenes of filming for her latest music video, "I Bet You Think About Me."

Swift, 31, posted a series of photos to Instagram Wednesday night that were taken while filming the music video, which she released Monday. In the first, Swift and her costar, Miles Teller, dance under a spotlight at the video's central wedding, while in the second, Swift hugs Keleigh Teller, Miles' wife.

The singer also posted a photo of herself smiling next to Miles, 34, and another two of herself and Keleigh: one of the duo lying on the floor with their heads side-by-side and another of herself wearing a wedding gown and kneeling down to hold Keleigh's hand.

"So grateful to Miles for being the greatest dance partner and friend to me," Swift captioned the post. "And @keleighteller, who is the coolest living human on planet earth. The bride was willing to risk it all 🥰🧣."

Swift recorded "I Bet You Think About Me" as part of her new album, Red (Taylor's Version). The track, which features Chris Stapleton, was unreleased for years before she included it on Red (Taylor's Version) as one of nine "from the vault" additions. Swift re-recorded all of the songs on Red as part of her mission to own her own music after her masters were sold first to Scooter Braun, and then to Shamrock Holdings.

The video for "I Bet You Think About Me" features Miles as a groom on his wedding day, saying "I Do" to Keleigh, who also plays his wife in the short. Swift is Miles' fictional ex who crashes the wedding, drenching the pristine white event in her trademark red.

Swift collaborated on the video for "I Bet You Think About Me" with her close friend, Blake Lively, who co-wrote and directed the project. In an interview with Boston radio station 102.5, Swift described the track as "a drinking song."

"We wanted to kind of make people laugh with it and we wanted it to be sort of a drinking song," she said. "I think that that's what it ended up being."