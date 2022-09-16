Taylor Swift Shares an Inside Look at the Making of 'Midnights' as She Confirms Jack Antonoff Collab

Taylor Swift is giving fans a closer look at her upcoming Midnights album.

On Friday, the singer shared a new video on social media, which features various behind-the-scenes clips of her working on her 10th studio album.

Set to newcomer Niceboy Ed's song "Life You Lead," the video shows Swift hanging out on the couch with her cats, basking in the snow, and playing at the piano. Another clip also confirms that producer Jack Antonoff collaborated on the new album as they're shown laughing over drinks.

Antonoff has notably produced several of Swift's albums, including 1989, Reputation, Lover, Evermore, and Folkore, which won album of the year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

There has already been a lot of speculation surrounding Swift's upcoming album, including potential collaborations, and her recent video has sent fans searching for more possible Easter eggs.

Most recently, a possible leaked track of the album listing began making the rounds on social media, prompting rumors that Swift was slated to collab with Stevie Nicks, Lana Del Rey and The 1975.

However, 1975 frontman Matty Healy later shut down those rumors, saying, "I would love that! But unfortunately FAKE NEWS :("

Swift first announced Midnights at the MTV VMAs in September when she took home video of the year for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."

"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21st," Swift said in her speech.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Taylor Swift 's Midnights. Courtesy Republic Records

Later that night, Swift shared more details on social media, revealing that the album is a "collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams."

Since then, she has shared a handful of glimpses of what's to come, including releasing various alternative covers for the album as well as a deluxe version of the album, which will be available through Target.