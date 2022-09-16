Taylor Swift Shares an Inside Look at the Making of 'Midnights' as She Confirms Jack Antonoff Collab

The singer is teaming up with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff for her upcoming Midnights album

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 05:05 PM
TAYLOR SWIFT, JACK ANTONOFF
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is giving fans a closer look at her upcoming Midnights album.

On Friday, the singer shared a new video on social media, which features various behind-the-scenes clips of her working on her 10th studio album.

Set to newcomer Niceboy Ed's song "Life You Lead," the video shows Swift hanging out on the couch with her cats, basking in the snow, and playing at the piano. Another clip also confirms that producer Jack Antonoff collaborated on the new album as they're shown laughing over drinks.

Antonoff has notably produced several of Swift's albums, including 1989, Reputation, Lover, Evermore, and Folkore, which won album of the year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

There has already been a lot of speculation surrounding Swift's upcoming album, including potential collaborations, and her recent video has sent fans searching for more possible Easter eggs.

Most recently, a possible leaked track of the album listing began making the rounds on social media, prompting rumors that Swift was slated to collab with Stevie Nicks, Lana Del Rey and The 1975.

However, 1975 frontman Matty Healy later shut down those rumors, saying, "I would love that! But unfortunately FAKE NEWS :("

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> arrives at 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, N. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)
Taylor Swift. Gotham/WireImage

Swift first announced Midnights at the MTV VMAs in September when she took home video of the year for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."

"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21st," Swift said in her speech.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a>'s Midnights
Taylor Swift's Midnights. Courtesy Republic Records

Later that night, Swift shared more details on social media, revealing that the album is a "collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams."

Since then, she has shared a handful of glimpses of what's to come, including releasing various alternative covers for the album as well as a deluxe version of the album, which will be available through Target.

Related Articles
Matthew Healy; Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs
The 1975's Matty Healy Says Rumors He'll Appear on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Are 'Fake News'
taylor swift
Everything to Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album
09/01/2022 EXCLUSIVE: NEW COUPLE ALERT: Austin Swift seen holding hands with model Sydney Ness in New York City. The actor and brother of Taylor Swift was seen holding hands with the fashion model while on a stroll through the treny TriBeCa neighborhood. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Walks Hand in Hand with Model Sydney Ness in New York City
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10-minute Taylor’s Version) onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Taylor Swift Announces New Album After Video of the Year Win at 2022 MTV VMAs: 'Out Oct. 21!'
Taylor Swift attends the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea
Taylor Swift Steps Out in Starry Moschino Romper After History-Making Night at VMAs
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10-minute Taylor’s Version) onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
She's a Mirrorball! See Taylor Swift's Big Night at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift accepts the award for Top Billboard 200 Album onstage during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift's Unforgettable Acceptance Speeches from Some of Her Biggest Awards Show Wins
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Taylor Swift Makes Grand Return to the VMAs in Crystal Minidress — and Her Signature Red Lipstick!
VMAs best moments
The Best Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs
Jack Donoghue and lana del rey
Is Lana Del Rey Dating Jack Donoghue? Couple Appear to Go Instagram Official
EXCLUSIVE: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Are Spotted For The First Time Since Engagement News in New York City
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Spotted for the First Time Since Engagement During NYC Stroll
Margaret Qualley Jack Antonoff
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship Timeline
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Are Engaged
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Are Engaged: Source
Taylor Swift and Haim perform at The O2 Arena on July 21, 2022 in London, England
Taylor Swift Joins Haim Onstage in London for Surprise Mashup: 'Would You Sing with Us?'
Taylor Swift and Haim perform at The O2 Arena on July 21, 2022 in London, England
Taylor Swift and Haim Rock Copycat Looks for Surprise London Performance
Robert De Niro and Taylor Swift
Robert De Niro Says He's 'Not 'Not' a Fan' of Taylor Swift: 'I Probably Hear Her Music and Like It'