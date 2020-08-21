Taylor Swift Supports Indie Record Stores By Sending Signed Folklore CDs

Taylor Swift has found a way to support local record stores — surprising shops around the country with shipments of personally signed CDs.

The 30-year-old singer shipped signed copies of her latest album, folklore, to various indie record stores, sending her fans into a frenzy to get their hands on one of them.

Nashville-based shop Grimey’s was among the lucky group of stores Swift sent albums to, writing on Twitter that “Every so often wonderful treasures seem to fall from the sky…”

“Today it’s *signed* copies of @taylorswift13’s #folklore CD!” the store continued, later sharing an update that confirmed the CDs sold out in record speed.

“Well, there is no doubt about it, #Swifties are SWIFT!” Grimey’s wrote, referencing Swift’s fanbase.

Strictly Discs, based in Madison, Wisconsin, was also sent copies of the signed albums and completely sold out within 40 minutes, owner Angie Roloff told Billboard.

“Well here's a nice surprise!” she wrote on the shop’s Instagram page. “Beloved pop superstar TAYLOR SWIFT is looking out for the indie shops! While they last, we have 30 beautifully SIGNED copies of her latest disc, “folklore” One per customer, no holds, and very limited!”

"We weren't permitted to talk about it until the CDs were in hand, and then we could post socially about it so folks could come and find us,” Roloff added to Billboard. “And the other requirement was it has to be just local customers, not just shipping them to people outside of our immediate area. So today has been the day of Taylor Swift frenzy, which was actually quite fun."

Lucky fans who were able to snag a copy shared their excitement on Twitter.

“after freaking out and calling every record store that’s within a driveable distance, my cousin that lives STATES away was able to pick me up one from her local record store,” one user wrote, alongside a photo of the signed CD. “i can’t wait to get my signed folklore cd!!”

“I GOT A SIGNED CD!!!! My mom and I are on vacation in Nashville and we COULDN’T BELIEVE IT!!!!” another fan added, sharing a picture in front of Grimey’s.