Taylor Swift Sends Package to 11-Year-Old Fan Who Wrote Touching Thank You Letter to Her Mailman

Taylor Swift just gave one 11-year-old fan a gift beyond her wildest dreams.

Emerson Weber has been receiving letters of appreciation from postal workers across the country after she recently wrote an appreciative note to her local mailman.

After letters continued to flood the Weber household, Emerson's dad, Hugh Weber, shared on Twitter that one of them came from none other than 30-year-old Swift.

"The past couple days have been beyond our wildest dreams, but today was a fairytale," he wrote, referencing some of the Grammy winner's biggest hits. "I’m not sure I can fully capture what we just experienced, but I’ll do my best. …ready for it?"

Hugh explained in a Twitter thread that they received a package in the mail, covered in “Please Handle with Care. Thank You” stickers.

"I’ll be honest. We didn’t think too much about it," he said. "There have been so many letters this week that the most unlikely scenario didn’t even occur to us."

When the father-daughter duo opened the box, they discovered a tag that read, "To Em. From Tay.”

"Talk about breathless," Hugh said. "I’ll admit. Our brains broke for a minute. We put the gift and the packaging back in the box. And, waited an hour. No joke. Sometimes, you need to calm down."

Hugh said that "after a deep breath," he and Emerson opened the box.

"The first thing that hit us as Em began to unwrap the package was the smell of 'what happiness smells like,' according to Emerson," Hugh wrote. "And, the smell of happiness fills the room, my friends, and lingers for hours."

Hugh and Emerson found a envelope inside the package, which he shared a photo of on Twitter, writing: "Hand painted. With Gems. A wax seal - TAS. And, 'Glitter glued with TSwift’s personal glitter glue,' according to Emerson."

The envelope also included a handwritten letter from Swift. "She was touched... honored... happy... to hear about Emerson mentioning her & her music in her letters," Hugh said of Swift. "But, she found it more important that she 'writes letters to people who don’t expect a thank you.' "

Swift included in the package her "favorite letter writing tools" — wax seals for Emerson's envelopes that she uses for her own fan letters.

According to Hugh, Swift also wrote in her letter to Emerson: "I hope you’re feeling good during isolation & not too lonely ... no one expects you to be perfect...you’ve already set a really cool example and I’m proud of you. :).”

Swift signed the letter, which Hugh shared a photo of, with “a big hug from me! Love, your pen pal, Taylor."

"We’re a puddle of tears over here," Hugh said. "And, it has nothing to do with Taylor’s celebrity. It has everything to do with her humanity. Inexplicably, she sees Em. She sees her beauty. She sees her heart. She sees the real her."

Hugh also shared a photo of Emerson sporting a Lover T-shirt that Swift sent her.

"Moral of the story - just like before - It’s the simple things," Hugh said. "The basics. The humanity. Connection. And, jokes. Taylor added a doozy she made up herself for our joke collection. That one will stay between Taylor & Em."

Hugh added, "And, @TaylorSwift13, Forever & Always - #weseeyou & from the bottom of our hears, thank you - #SincerelyEmerson & The Webers."