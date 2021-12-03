Don McLean called Taylor Swift "a class act" while thanking the pop star for her gracious gift on Instagram

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to Don McLean After Beating 'American Pie' for Longest-Ever No. 1 Hit

Taylor Swift is topping the charts with grace.

The Grammy winner, 31, sent Don McLean a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a special note after her song "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" topped "American Pie" as the longest song to hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

"What a class act! Thank you Taylor Swift for the flowers and note," wrote McClean, 76, alongside a photo of him posing with the gift on Instagram.

"American Pie," which hit No. 1 hit following its 1971 release, runs 8 minutes and 42 seconds long. "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" clocks in at 10 minutes and 13 seconds.

Last week, McClean congratulated Swift for her accomplishment in a statement shared on his website. "There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power," the artist wrote.

" 'American Pie' remained on the top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry," he added. "Let's face it, nobody ever wants to lose that No. 1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor."

On Monday, Swift thanks fans for helping her accomplish the rare feat in a special message on Twitter. "I'm so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it," she wrote.

"You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I'm floored," the singer continued. "A 10-minute song is at the top of the Hot 100."