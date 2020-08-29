Taylor Swift Sends Sweet Handwritten Card to Fan About to Get His PhD: 'A Moment Worth Celebrating'

Taylor Swift found an extra special way to pay back one of her fans for all of their love and support over the years

Taylor Swift is celebrating a fan's milestone.

Over the weekend, one of the singer’s biggest fans shared that Swift had sent him a sweet memento after learning that he was about to get his PhD, short for Doctor of Philosophy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Andy, someone told me you’re about to finish your PhD! I wanted to congratulate you on this incredible accomplishment and to applaud you for all the hard work you’ve put into our studies. This is EPIC!!” Swift, 30, wrote in the handwritten note.

“I saw how supportive you’ve been of my music over the years and was so touched. Thank you so much,” she added. “I’m also so proud of you for the bravery you’ve shown in your personal life, choosing to live and love honestly even when it isn’t easy.”

As the message came to a close, Swift noted that even amid a global pandemic, it’s important to celebrate life’s “great moments.”

“I hope you’re doing well in and amongst the chaos we’re all living through right now. In these times, I think it’s important to revel in the great moments when we can, and this is a moment worth celebrating! Sending you my love and best wishes, Taylor,” she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Fans Think Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Secretly Co-Wrote Two Songs on New Folklore Album

“Thank you @taylorswift for taking the time to write such a beautiful message. You have been an inspiration to me for so many years and I can’t put into words how much this means to me. You have changed my life," the fan captioned the post, making sure to thank his friend for "making this happen and proving that at least I did one thing right" — a nod to Swift's 2017 song "Call It What You Want."