Taylor Swift Sends Avril Lavigne Flowers in Celebration of Her 'Fabulous New Album' Love Sux

Avril Lavigne was sent love — and flowers — from her "forever fan" Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday, the punk-pop princess, 37, shared sweet footage of flowers she received from Swift to celebrate the recent release of Lavigne's seventh studio album, Love Sux.

The beautiful bouquet included pink, peach and white flowers, as well as a cute note from the "Lover" singer.

"Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!!" Swift penned. "It's AMAZING, like you."

She signed the sentiment, "Your forever fan, Taylor."

Released on Feb. 25, Lavigne's 12-track album is produced by Travis Barker's DTA Records. The record features appearances from Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear, and writing from Lavigne's boyfriend Mod Sun.

Lavigne celebrated the debut of her album shortly before its release on Twitter alongside a GIF of herself banging on a door from a previous music video.

"Knock knock. Who's there? Love. Love who? LOVE SUX B----ES 🎤," the rocker tweeted.

Love Sux marks Lavigne's first album since her 2019 record Head Above Water. The new album includes Lavigne's collaboration with Barker called "Bite Me," which she debuted in November 2021 alongside an energetic TikTok. The short video shows Lavigne rocking out on her electric guitar in an eclectic room as Barker slammed on the drums.

"He played on [my album] The Best Damn Thing. That was 15 years ago, so it was great to reconnect with him for this record," Lavigne recently told PEOPLE of working with Barker. "It's been good working with him because he's an artist — having the president of my label being an artist, it kind of makes it easier and more fun because he just understands. He gets it; it's chill. It's just been this wonderful party."

After taking a more contemplative turn on Head Above Water, Lavigne is rocking on with Love Sux — a return to the punk roots of her debut album Let Go, which was released 20 years ago in June.