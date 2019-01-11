Taylor Swift Enjoys a Girls' Night with Bestie Selena Gomez and New Squad Member Cazzie David

Taylor Swift is expanding her squad!

On Thursday, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer shared a sweet snap with longtime pal Selena Gomez and new friend Cazzie David to Instagram.

“20wineteen,” Swift, 29, captioned the image of the trio enjoying each other’s company and some beverages.

In the candid photo, Gomez bursts into laughter towards the back, while Swift is seen grinning in her signature red lip with a glass of white wine and David casually smirks between the singers.

David also shared a similar photo to her Instagram, featuring her and Swift in a black polaroid photo. “Had a meet and greet for my fans last night. I love u all,” the actress, 25, jokingly captioned the shot.

Although David hasn’t been seen with the squad before, it seems she has been a longtime fan of the country star. Speaking to Refinery 29 last year, David said, “I love Taylor Swift. I think she’s great, and extremely talented.”

The snapshot also comes three months after Gomez left treatment following an emotional breakdown while in the hospital.

Gomez has been vocal about the unconditional support Swift has provided over the years.

In May, she told 60,000 fans about their bond when she gave a surprise performance of “Hands to Myself” at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California during Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

“This person has never ever judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been,” she said, according to a video captured by a fan at the concert.

“She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life,” Gomez added.

Previously, the “Back to You singer also had nothing but kind words to say about Swift during an Instagram Live video.

“How’s Taylor? Taylor’s awesome. I love her. She’s amazing,” Gomez said during the video as she responded to questions in September.

“I talked to her today. She’s literally like my big sister, I tell her everything,” Gomez continued.

Although the pair aren’t always able to spend time together due to their busy schedules, they still find ways to make each other feel special.

While Gomez was celebrating her birthday last summer, Swift actually baked her friend a birthday cake, even though they were on opposite coasts.

“Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday?” Swift wrote alongside an image of the pink cake, which read “GOMEZ OR GO HOME” and had a 26 drawn inside of a frosting heart.

“I MEAN I COULD BUT WHY WOULD I WANT 2,” Swift added, referencing some lyrics from “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself,” which Swift has previously called her favorite song.