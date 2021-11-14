Taylor Swift Reunites with Selena Gomez for Backstage SNL TikTok: 'My Bestie Is a Bad Bitch'

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez relaxed backstage at Saturday Night Live where the "All Too Well" singer served as musical guest to host Jonathan Majors

Taylor Swift Shares TikTok with Selena Gomez While Backstage at SNL: 'My Bestie is a Bad Bitch'

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are still the best of friends!

On Saturday evening, Swift, 31, shared a video on TikTok of herself and her longtime BFF Gomez, 29, lipsyncing to a comical video that was previously posted to the social video sharing app.

Seen sitting on a couch backstage at Saturday Night Live — where Swift served as a musical guest during the Jonathan Majors-hosted episode — the Grammy award-winning musician mouthes, "Oh no, my bestie is a bad bitch," before the camera then pans over to Gomez, who lets out a laugh.

"OH NO @selenagomez," Swift captioned the seconds-long clip, adding the hastags, "#snl" and "#swifttok" as well.

The "All Too Well" singer previously joined TikTok earlier this year in August. There, Swift posted her first-ever clip where she channeled through the eras of her most recent bodies of work — themed outfits included.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Thursday to promote the release of her album Red (Taylor's Version), Swift made sure to mention her close pal while playing a game of Box of Lies with host Jimmy Fallon.

During the episode, Swift told the 47-year-old host that she had picked a Wizards of Waverly Place DVD during her turn in the guessing game. As part of the bit, Fallon and Swift took turns picking up mystery boxes and asking the other to guess if they're telling the truth about their contents.

Though Fallon predicted that Swift wasn't bluffing, she admitted that she didn't have a Disney DVD, but instead a pair of corn-stuffed binoculars.

"You should have know I was lying because I will do anything to bring up Selena Gomez," she teased. "Anything!"

Back in 2019, Gomez, who has been friends with Swift for more than a decade, revealed how they met during an interview with KIIS FM UK. "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez said at the time, referencing how she previously dated Nick Jonas while Swift had a relationship with Joe Jonas.

"It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," she added. "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

That same year, Swift gushed about Gomez's then-new music when she stopped by Apple Music's Beats 1, telling host Zane Lowe that "Lose You to Love Me" is "the best thing she's ever done."

"I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front-row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her," the "All Too Well" singer said.