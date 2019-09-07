BFF Support! Selena Gomez Fangirls Over Taylor Swift's Hit 'Lover': 'You're Unreal'

Selena Gomez is a ‘Lover’ of BFF Taylor Swift‘s music!

The pair shared a sweet moment on Instagram Friday after Gomez, 27, posted a screenshot of Swift’s title track, “Lover,” on her Instagram Story.

Gomez raved over how much she enjoyed the new song from Swift, 29, tagging her in the story with a heartfelt comment.

“You’re just.. unreal dude,” Gomez wrote over the photo of the song, drawing a pink heart over the track title.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer was so flattered by Gomez’s post that she reposted it to her own Instagram Story.

Image zoom Taylor Swift/Instagram

“I LOVE YOU SELENA,” Swift responded on social media, adding a sticker of a cat blowing a kiss.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Gets ‘Lover’ Tattoo — and the Internet Thinks It Has to Do with Taylor Swift

This isn’t the first time Gomez and Swift have shown off their longtime friendship on social media.

In January, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer shared a sweet snap with Gomez and pal Cazzie David to Instagram. “20wineteen,” Swift captioned the image of the trio enjoying each other’s company and some beverages.

In the candid photo, Gomez bursts into laughter towards the back, while Swift is seen grinning in her signature red lip with a glass of white wine and David casually smirks between the singers.

Image zoom Taylor Swift/Instagram

Gomez has been vocal about the unconditional support Swift has provided over the years.

In May 2018, she told 60,000 fans about their bond when she gave a surprise performance of “Hands to Myself” at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, during Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

“This person has never ever judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been,” she said, according to a video captured by a fan at the concert.

“She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life,” Gomez shared.