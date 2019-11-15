A Comprehensive Timeline of What's Going on Between Taylor Swift, Scott Borchetta, Scooter Braun and Big Machine

For his part, Borchetta released both text messages to Swift before the news was announced and an outline of their agreement.

He denied her claims that she found out about Braun “as it was announced to the world” by saying that Swift’s father is a board member with Big Machine.

Swift’s rep told PEOPLE, “Scott Swift is not on the board of directors and has never been. On June 25, there was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in due to a very strict NDA that bound all shareholders and prohibited any discussion at all without risk of severe penalty.”

The spokesperson added, “Her dad did not join that call because he did not want to be required to withhold any information from his own daughter. Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta and he did not call her in advance.”

He also alleged that Swift’s comments about “being in tears or close to it” anytime she discussed Braun with Borchetta were false.

“I certainly never experienced that. Was I aware of some prior issues between Taylor and Justin Bieber? Yes. But there were also times where Taylor knew that I was close to Scooter and that Scooter was a very good source of information for upcoming album releases, tours, etc, and I’d reach out to him for information on our behalf. Scooter was never anything but positive about Taylor … Scooter has always been and will continue to be a supporter and honest custodian for Taylor and her music.”

Borchetta included alongside the blog post a copy of their final agreement, which proved that Swift would have been required to sign another 10-year contract with the label to be given control of her masters.

You can read his whole statement here.