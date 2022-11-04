Taylor Swift Says She's 'So Proud of' Selena Gomez Upon 'My Mind & Me' Documentary Release

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is now streaming on Apple TV+

By
Published on November 4, 2022 02:02 PM
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift arrives at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles City.
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taylor Swift is a proud friend!

On Friday, following the premiere of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Swift shared a preview of the documentary on her Instagram Stories and wrote to good friend Selena Gomez, "So proud of you."

She continued, "Love you forever."

The documentary, directed by Alek Keshishian, spans the past six years of the 30-year-old "Lose You to Love Me" singer's life and gives an intimate look at her struggles with mental health, body image issues and painful lupus flare-ups.

"I'm kind of scared. A lot of people are going to see this whole other side of me — and I'm like, 'I hope they like it,'" she told Kelly Clarkson earlier this week during an appearance on her talkshow.

Recording artists <a href="https://people.com/tag/selena-gomez/" data-inlink="true">Selena Gomez</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, AND TRUTV from The Forum on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, California.
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meanwhile, in a cover story interview with Rolling Stone on Thursday, the singer opened up about her relationship with the Midnights musician, 32.

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities," the singer said. "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong."

She continued, "I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?" She realized, "I just didn't like who I was, because I didn't know who I was."

Swift and Gomez were first spotted hanging out in August 2008 when they stepped out for dinner with Joe and Nick Jonas, whom they were respectively dating at the time.

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez told KISS FM UK in 2017. "It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," Gomez said — before jokingly adding, "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

Over the years, the two have given fans many glimpses of their close bond, including cheering each other on at award shows, celebrating big milestones together, and even working with each other on a few occasions.

Most recently, ahead of Gomez's big 30th birthday party, Swift privately celebrated with the star over dinner. "30, nerdy and worthy," the Only Murders in the Building star wrote alongside two photos of her and Swift sitting together at a table.

