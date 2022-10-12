Taylor Swift may have millions of records sold and 11 Grammys to her name, but that doesn't mean she doesn't still get starstruck, too!

The "Willow" singer, 32, recently announced that her upcoming album Midnights will feature a track with Lana Del Rey, and in a new Instagram video, offered fans more details on her collaboration with the star Swift calls "one of the best musical artists ever."

"'Snow on the Beach' featuring Lana Del Rey is track four on Midnights and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey," Swift said in the clip.

The star went on to explain the inspiration behind the song, which she said is about "falling in love with someone at the same time as they're falling in love with you, in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment."

"You're kind of looking around going like, 'Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this happening? Is it really happening?'" she said. "Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach."

Swift continued to praise Del Rey, 37, and said the "Blue Banisters" singer is "one of the best musical artists ever."

"The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I'm gonna be grateful for for life," she said. "Absolutely love her, and I really hope you love the song as much as I do."

The Evermore singer has previously declared her love for Del Rey, and in a 2019 acceptance speech for Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award, called the singer "the most influential artist in pop" thanks to her unique vocal styling, lyrics and aesthetic.

Swift had fans wondering whether she and Del Rey might have something up their sleeve earlier this year after a photo of them posing with producer Jack Antonoff made the rounds on social media.

Antonoff has worked with Swift on each of her albums since 1989 in 2014, and also collaborated with Del Rey on her albums Norman F—ing Rockwell and Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

In a video shared last month that she captioned "The making of Midnights," Swift featured Antonoff in several clips, indicating that the two would be teaming up once more for the new record.

Since announcing Midnights at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in August, Swift has been teasing its tracklist in a TikTok series called "Midnights Mayhem with Me," and finally revealed the titles of all 13 songs last week.

She previously teased track three, "Anti-Hero," calling it "one of my favorite songs I've ever written," and on Friday, discussed the album's first track, "Lavender Haze."

"I happened upon the phrase 'Lavender Haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool," Swift said in an Instagram Reel. "And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, where they would just describe being in love."

She then explained, "If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful."

"I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media," she explained. "And if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're gonna weigh in on it."

The "All Too Well" singer got a little more specific, hinting that "Lavender Haze" is specifically inspired by her relationship with longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.

"Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," Swift said. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."