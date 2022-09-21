Taylor Swift Says She Categorizes Her Lyrics into Genres Based on Which 'Writing Tool' She'd Use

Swift opened up about how she crafts lyrics while accepting the the songwriter-artist of the decade award at the annual Nashville Songwriter Awards on Tuesday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022 01:19 PM
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage
Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Taylor Swift is letting fans into her songwriting process.

On Tuesday, Swift, 32, accepted the songwriter-artist of the decade award at the annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at the city's legendary Ryman Auditorium.

The award honors Swift's contributions to music between 2010 and 2019, during which she released five albums that tracked her evolution from country-pop roots toward the pop music she released by the time she made the 2019 album Lover.

During the awards show, Swift performed an acoustic version of "All Too Well (10-Minute Version)." In her acceptance speech, she said that receiving an award for a decade's worth of work marks a celebration of the successes and errors from throughout in her career, asserting that her songwriting and personal life "are one [and] the same," according to fan videos posted to social media.

Swift, who said lyricism is "possibly my favorite part of songwriting" during her speech, revealed that she utilizes "established genre categories for lyrics I write" when she's crafting new songs.

"Three of them, to be exact," she explained at the ceremony. "They are affectionately titled Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics, and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics."

"I know this sounds confusing, but I'll try to explain. I came up with these categories based on what writing tool I imagine having in my hand when I scribbled it down, figuratively," Swift continued. "I don't actually have a quill. Anymore. I broke it once when I was mad."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a>
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Swift went on to explain that she categorizes her own songs as Quill Lyrics "if the words and phrasings are antiquated, if I was inspired to write it after reading Charlotte Brontë or after watching a movie where everyone is wearing poet shirts and corsets," using the song "Ivy" from 2020's evermore as an example.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Most of Swift's lyrics fall into the second category, "Fountain Pen style," she said during the speech.

"Fountain pen style means a modern storyline or references, with a poetic twist," Swift explained, using "All Too Well" as a reference point. "Taking a common phrase and flipping its meaning... the songs I categorize in this style sound like confessions scribbled and sealed in an envelope, but too brutally honest to ever send."

Swift described her third lyric category, "Glitter Gel Pen," as "frivolous, carefree, bouncy, syncopated perfectly to the beat," citing the 2014 song "Shake it Off" as an example.

NSAI Executive Director, Bart Herbison presents <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> with the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award onstage
Terry Wyatt/Getty

"Glitter Gel Pen lyrics don't care if you don't take them seriously because they don't take themselves seriously," Swift said. "Glitter Gel Pen lyrics are the drunk girl at the party who tells you that you look like an angel in the bathroom. It's what we need every once in a while in these fraught times in which we live."

Elsewhere in Swift's acceptance speech, she said songwriting "is my life's work and my hobby and my never-ending thrill."

"I am moved beyond words that you, my peers, decided to honor me in this way for work I'd still be doing if I had never been recognized for it," she told the audience.

Past songwriter/artist of the decade award winners recognized by the Nashville Songwriters Association include Vince Gill for his work in the 1990s and Toby Keith for his contributions during the 2000s, according to its website.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift accepts the award for Top Billboard 200 Album onstage during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift's Unforgettable Acceptance Speeches from Some of Her Biggest Awards Show Wins
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink attend 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink Have ''All Too Well' ' Reunion at Toronto International Film Festival
US singer Taylor Swift attends "In Conversation With... Taylor Swift" during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Reveals Why She Needed '10 Years of Retrospect' to Create 'All Too Well' Short Film
Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town
Hear Little Big Town's Emotional Cover of Miranda Lambert's 'The House That Built Me' at ACM Honors
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10-minute Taylor’s Version) onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Taylor Swift Announces New Album After Video of the Year Win at 2022 MTV VMAs: 'Out Oct. 21!'
Taylor Swift Delivers New York University 2022 Commencement Address at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2022 in New York City.
University of Texas at Austin Announces New 'Taylor Swift Songbook' Course: 'Are You Ready for It?'
Taylor Swift attends the Republic Records MTV VMA 2022 after party at the Fleur Room in Chelsea
Taylor Swift Steps Out in Starry Moschino Romper After History-Making Night at VMAs
VMAs best moments
The Best Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10-minute Taylor’s Version) onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
She's a Mirrorball! See Taylor Swift's Big Night at the 2022 MTV VMAs
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well: The Short Film' Is Eligible to Be Nominated at 2023 Oscars: Report
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Taylor Swift is seen outside the Beacon Theatre on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Taylor Swift Talks Overcoming 'Imposter Syndrome' as a Director, Says She'd Like to Make a Feature Film
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: (L-R) Jane Rosenthal, Tyalor Swift, Sadie Sink, Paula Weinstein, Dylan O'Brien, and Mike Mills attend Storytellers – Taylor Swift with Mike Mills during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )
Taylor Swift's Most Iconic New York City Moments
Taylor Swift performs on Saturday Night Live
Taylor Swift Celebrates 'Evermore' 2022 Grammy Nomination: 'No Problems Today Just Champagne'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Taylor Swift Performs Tribute to Carole King at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony