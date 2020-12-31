Taylor Swift Says Goodbye to 'Weird' 2020 While Wearing a Bear Costume

Last year, Swift spent some of the holiday season with famous pals including Gigi Hadid, Antoni Porowski and Miranda Hunt

Taylor Swift bared her soul on evermore, and now, she's, well... bearing even more as 2020 comes to a close.

Swift, 31, celebrated New Year's Eve by bidding the year farewell in a rather unconventional way: while dressed as a bear.

"bye 2020, it's been weird," the 10-time Grammy winner wrote on Twitter Thursday.

She accompanied her message with a photo of her wearing a bear jacket, complete with a hood that featured the animal's head baring its fangs.

Swift's fans were quick to react to her post, with some cracking jokes and others declaring the look a "big mood."

"Thanks for making 2020 bearable," one user wrote.

Another quotes lyrics to the evermore track "long story short," writing that "long story short, it was a bad time" in reference to 2020.

The "Willow" singer had plenty to celebrate last year. In November, she shared a photo in recognition of her six new Grammy award nominations. "Ask us how our days been," she captioned her Instagram post.

Her eighth studio album, folklore is up for both album of the year and best pop vocal album. Similarly, her hit track "Cardigan" is nominated for song of the year and best pop solo performance. In December, she dropped folklore's sister album, evermore.

Swift released her introspective film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions just one day ahead of Thanksgiving. In the documentary, she shared that she was feeling "completely listless and purposeless" at the beginning of the pandemic. She went on to say her newest album became a "flotation device" for her.

The pop star also revealed that her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, helped her write both "betty" and "exile" using a pseudonym.

"There's been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity, because it's not a real person," Swift explained while speaking about the latter tune. "William Bowery is Joe, as we know."

Last year's holiday season was much different for the "invisible string" singer.

For her Friendsgiving festivities in 2019, Swift was joined by famous pals including models Gigi Hadid and Miranda Hunt, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and more friends for drinks and dinner.