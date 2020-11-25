Taylor Swift Says Creating Folklore Concert Film Was an 'Experience Unlike Anything Else'

The artist surprised fans with the release of Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+ Wednesday

Taylor Swift is giving fans a glimpse into the creative process behind her newly released concert film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

On Wednesday, shortly after the movie based on Swift's record-breaking album Folklore premiered on Disney+, the artist appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the inspiration for the film and why creating it felt like "an experience unlike anything else."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new movie from the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter features Swift performing and revealing "the stories and secrets behind every song from the critically acclaimed No. 1 album of the year," per a press release.

Image zoom Taylor Swift | Credit: Good Morning America

Folklore collaborators Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Bon Iver also make appearances in the film.

"It was really just an amazing chance situation that I ended up working with Aaron Dessner from one of my favorite bands The National. He had been in a similar creative space, he'd been creating all these instrumentals," Swift told George Stephanopoulos of feeling inspired to make the film.

"My imagination was racing and creating all these storylines so it really started with collaborating with him. Then I brought in Jack Antonoff who I've worked with forever, he's incredible, and I can't believe I got to work with Bon Iver," she added.

The 30-year-old musician went on to share it "was so crazy to create an album from [her] house" as she had "always worked in studios" in the past.

"This was an experience unlike anything else and it really changed I think what this year would’ve been for me emotionally and mentally," she continued.

Swift — who makes her feature directing debut with the concert film — also noted how "amazing" it was to be able to perform the songs in the same room as Dessner and Antonoff, which she hadn't done before as Folklore was made in isolation due to the pandemic.

"One thing that's so amazing about getting to create with your collaborators is taking those songs from the studio and getting to perform them and getting to connect with fans," she said. "Obviously we're doing things a little bit differently this year because concerts aren't happening."

She continued, "So many times Jack and Aaron and I have said to each other, 'Wouldn't it be so amazing if we could get in a room and perform these songs together and kind of feel that connection to the music in a live sense and ... in a way do a concert for the fans?' "

To make the film possible, Swift said all parties had "quarantined completely" and they had "six cameras in the studio and a Furio robotic camera that was moving around the studio."

The artist also noted that Disney+ had been "amazing collaborators" in helping to give fans something that felt like "listening to the record felt, just kind of full of warmth and as cozy as it was to create this music."

Swift first announced the surprise film on Tuesday and shared the feature's trailer on Instagram.

"Well it's 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I've got an announcement 🤓," she captioned the video, referencing her lucky number. "You haven't seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus"

Image zoom Credit: Disney+

Discussing the project on Good Morning America in a different appearance on Tuesday, Swift said, "It was an amazing experience getting to really jump into the album with the people that I made it with and I really hope you enjoy it."

The artist originally announced Folklore — her eighth studio album — only hours before its release. Folklore is the superstar's follow-up to August 2019's Lover.