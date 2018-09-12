Taylor Swift Roasts Ed Sheeran on Hike: 'It's Called Exercise ... Have You Ever Done Cardio?'

There’s nothing like some friendly competition.

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift celebrated her American Music Awards nomination for favorite album pop/rock on Instagram by posting a video of herself and longtime pal and collaborator Ed Sheeran out on a hike.

“You okay, bro?” the “Delicate” singer, 28, asks Sheeran, 27, who is nominated for the same award and responded to his friend’s jab by flipping the bird.

As they continue on their hike, the “End Game” singers discuss going up against Drake.

“Hey, uh, Taylor, the AMA nominations just came out. It’s me, you and Drake,” says Sheeran. Both quickly respond “You’re gonna win” before Swift declares that Drake will likely take home the prize.

Cutting to another clip of them on an incline, Swift takes another playful jab at Sheeran. “It’s called exercise. Have you ever done cardio?” the Grammy winner asks her friend. “Strumming a guitar doesn’t count.”

After cementing their friendship by opening for Swift on her 2013 Red Tour, Sheeran has collaborated with Swift on numerous occasions — most recently on her hit “End Game.”

Swift — who’s currently on her smash Reputation Stadium Tour — is also nominated for three other awards while Sheeran has the potential to pick up a total of six awards. Both are nominated for artist of the year.

Earlier this year, Swift jokingly took her fellow superstar to task for sitting closer to the camera than she — thus appearing bigger and taller — in a behind the scenes clip from their “End Game” video.

“I just want to start by saying that this is what he does, he tries to elevate himself geographically so he can seem better than me,” she said in a playful mock accusatory tone. Sheeran, in on the joke, didn’t deny it. “Totally,” he agreed.

“Experts will study this and say that you’re, like… peacocking right now,” Swift continued. The expression, popularized in the 2005 pickup artist exposé The Game, refers to men who adopt an intentionally ostentatious persona to attract attention.

Sheeran couldn’t resist playfully firing back: “It’s only because you wear f—ing heels all the time!” However, Swift was quick to prove him wrong. “Look what I did for you today!” she said, raising her leg to show off her (flat) sneakers.

The 2018 American Music Awards airs Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.