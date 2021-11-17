"I Bet You Think About Me," featuring Chris Stapleton, is one of nine "from the vault" tracks on Red (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift Reveals 'I Bet You Think About Me' Is 'Sort of a Drinking Song'

"I Bet You Think About Me," one of Taylor Swift's new vault tracks, is best enjoyed sipping on something strong — at least, according to Taylor Swift.

The singer revealed that when she wrote the kiss-off track, which is featured on Red (Taylor's Version), she and co-writer Lori McKenna had a very specific goal in mind.

"We wanted to kind of make people laugh with it and we wanted it to be sort of a drinking song," Swift said in an interview clip shared by the Boston radio station 102.5. "I think that that's what it ended up being."

Swift, 31, said she and McKenna — an accomplished singer-songwriter who's co-written hits like Little Big Town's "Girl Crush" and Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind" — penned the tune at McKenna's house while Swift was in Massachusetts to play Gillette Stadium on her Speak Now tour.

Though it remained unreleased for years, the song finally saw new life as one of nine "from the vault" tracks on Swift's re-recording of her 2012 fan-favorite album Red.

"We wanted this song to be like, a comedic, tongue-in-cheek, funny, not-caring-what-anyone-thinks-about-you sort of break-up song," Swift explained. "Because there are a lot of different types of heartbreak songs on Red. Some of them are very sincere, some of them are very stoic and heartbreaking and sad and we wanted this to be like, the moment where you're like, 'I don't care about anything!'"

The song features harmonies and background vocals from Chris Stapleton, and on Friday, Swift released a music video for the track directed by Blake Lively and co-starring Miles Teller as an ex whose wedding the singer crashes with thoughts of what could have been had they stayed together.